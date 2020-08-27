State and local law enforcement agencies assisted Booneville Police in stopping a vehicle involved in a suspected hit and run.
Thursday at approximately 11:30 a.m., Booneville Police witnessed a white Lincoln MKZ with damage to the front right of the vehicle speeding through the city of Booneville. They strongly believed this vehicle to have been involved in a hit and run accident the day before. When Booneville Police attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle fled south on US 45.
Mississippi State Troopers assisted in the pursuit of the vehicle until it reached Tupelo City Limits. Tupelo Police and the Lee County Sheriff’s Department also provided assistance.
Spike strips were successfully deployed and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
The suspect is identified as Savannah Tigner, 19, of Booneville. She is expected to face charges including, but not limited to hit and run, speeding, failure to yield to emergency lights, and felony fleeing. Other felony charges are pending per investigation.