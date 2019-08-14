TUPELO - The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a pair of teens who apparently ran away last weekend.
Family members posted on social media Tuesday night that Haley Patterson, 14, and Mason McGillivray, 15, have been missing since late Saturday, Aug. 10. They were last seen in the Mooreville area. He was driving a white, four-door 2002 Chevy Tracker with a Pontotoc County license plate.
According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, the two have been reported seen in both the Mooreville and Pontotoc areas.
According to a Facebook post by McGillivray's mother, he was supposed to be spending the night in Pontotoc at a family member's house on the night he was last seen.
Patterson is a white female, 5' 3" tall and weighing around 125 pounds. McGillivray is a white male, 5' 4' tall and weighing 115 pounds.
If anyone has seen then teens or knows of their whereabouts, they are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 662-680-5766, their local law enforcement agency or 911.