TUPELO - Residents across the region looking to properly dispose of old medication will have several options this weekend.
At least seven police departments and five sheriff’s departments in northeast Mississippi will take part in the national Take Back Initiative Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Twice a year, the Drug Enforcement Administration makes a big push to get people to clean out their medicine cabinets to get rid of outdated, unused or unneeded prescription drugs as one way of responding to the rise in prescription drug abuse.
While the official take back day is Saturday, at least three agencies will get an early start.
The Mississippi State University Police Department has joined forces with the university for "Popsicles Not Pills" to be held Thursday, Oct. 24 on the drill field from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Free popsicles while they last and free T-shirts for anyone dropping off old medication.
Tupelo and Lee County will get started one day early. The Tupelo Police Department will set up in the visitors parking lot at 400 North Front Street Oct. 25 from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will allow drop-off Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the county jail lobby at 510 North Commerce Street in Tupelo.
On Saturday, locations will be set up in Aberdeen, Corinth, Fulton, Iuka, Oxford, Mississippi State, Pittsboro, Tupelo and West Point.
People will be able to drop off their medication at the main location of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office and the Oxford Police Department.
The Corinth Police Department will be set up at the Walmart.
There will be two locations in Fulton. The Itawamba County Sheriff's Office will have a drop-off location set up at Walmart at 101 Interchange. The Fulton Police Department will be at Family Pharmacy at 1313 South Adams Street.
The West Point Police Department will be accepting prescription drugs at Walmart.
The University of Mississippi Police Department will be collecting used prescription drugs at the Welcome Center.
The agencies can accept nearly all prescription drugs, with the exception of injectables and syringes.