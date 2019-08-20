TUPELO - A 15-year-old boy, suspected of running away 10 days ago has been located in St. Louis, Missouri. Authorities are still looking for the 14-year-old girl who reportedly ran away with him on Aug. 10.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson announced that Mason McGillivray, 15, had been located in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.
"The girl, Haley Patterson, is still considered a runaway," Johnson said. "We believe that she is in that same area and we are actively working with law enforcement to obtain her exact location."
Her parents, Brad and Bethany Patterson, arrived in St. Louis early Tuesday morning and have been assisting local law enforcement in the search for their daughter.
While the news is a blessing for the parents of the teens, both families are asking that friends and well-wishers respect the families' privacy and not ask questions about the teens disappearance.
"Thank you for all your love & prayers," Lesa McGillivray posted on Facebook. "Thank you to every law officer, family member and friend who searched for our child. We are forever grateful to you all. Please continue pray for Haley and her family."
Patterson, 14, and McGillivray, 15, were last seen in the Mooreville area driving a white, four-door 2002 Chevy Tracker with a Pontotoc County license plate. That vehicle was also recovered in Missouri.
According to the family, McGillivray was supposed to be spending the night in Pontotoc at a family member's house on the night he was last seen.