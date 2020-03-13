TUPELO – Concerns over the spread of the coronavirus has forced Lee County officials to cancel or alter circuit court activities for next week.
Lee County Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney said the grand jury scheduled to start Monday at the Lee County Justice Center in downtown Tupelo has been canceled. All jurors are excused.
It is not known when the grand jury will be rescheduled.
Court officials have also canceled all arraignments that were set for Tuesday and Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson, Senior Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk has rescheduled arraignments to take place in late April.
Anyone scheduled to report for arraignment Tuesday March 17 should instead report to court April 20 at 9 a.m. Those scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m. will now report to court Tuesday April 21 at 9 a.m.