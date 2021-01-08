TUPELO • As the first week of qualifying ended, about half of Lee County’s municipalities were well on the way to having a full slate.
In Baldwyn and Nettleton, nearly all the incumbents have already qualified for reelection. Saltillo and Verona only have five qualifiers so far. Guntown and Shannon have only had one candidate file their paperwork. Plantersville is still waiting for their first candidate.
Baldwyn Police Chief Troy Agnew will seek his seventh term in office. He will face challenger Roy Ragin in the Democratic primary on April 6. Three people — William Agnew, Lamar Anderson and Peggy Price have already qualified for the Ward 3 alderman race. Incumbent Barbara Price Kohlheim has not qualified yet.
In Nettleton, there are already two contested races. Philip Baulch will challenge Mayor Mem Riley. Current Ward 3 Alderman Iry Gladney will face Eric Moore.
Andrea “Sissy” Estes qualified in Shannon as a Democrat to run for the Ward 3 alderman post. The Shannon Democratic Executive Committee disbanded in 2017 following the last election. City Clerk Kizzy Johnson said the county Democratic executive committee is serving as the city’s temporary committee.
In the past, Verona candidates have all qualified as independents so the city could avoid the expense of holding a primary. But two people have already qualified as Democrats to challenge incumbents.
Former mayor Robert Trice (D) will challenge incumbent Mayor Bobby Williams (Ind.). In Ward 4, sitting alderwoman Margaret Baker is being challenged by Tamara Trice (D). The city’s other candidate is Independent Seneca Westbrook for Ward 4 Alderman.
LEE COUNTY
Baldwyn
Mayor: Michael James (D)(i)
Police Chief: Troy Agnew (D)(i), Roy Ragin
Board of Aldermen
Ward 1: Lee Bowdry (D)(i)
Ward 2: Tom Nelson (D)(i)
Ward 3: William “Bird” Agnew (D), Lamar Anderson (D), Peggy Grice (D)
Ward 4: no qualifiers yet
At-large: Lynda B. Conlee (D)(i)
Guntown
Mayor: no qualifiers yet
Board of Aldermen (all at-large)
Petey Hopkins (Ind.)(i)
Nettleton
Mayor: Phillip Baulch (D), Mem Riley (D)(i)
Police Chief: Gary Monaghan (D)(i)
Board of Aldermen
Ward 1: Mike Fulco (D)(i)
Ward 2: Jeff Finch (D)(i)
Ward 3: Iry Gladney (D)(i), Eric Moore (D)
Ward 4: Daniel Lee (D)(i)
At-large: Nathan A. Moore (D)
Plantersville
Mayor: no qualifiers yet
Board of Aldermen (all at-large)
no qualifiers yet
Saltillo
Mayor: Rex Smith (R)(i)
Board of Aldermen (all at-large)
Scottie Clark (R)(i), Ron Cottom (R), Bill Monaghan (R), Craig Sanders (R)(i)
Shannon
Mayor: no qualifiers yet
Board of Aldermen
Ward 1: no qualifiers yet
Ward 2: no qualifiers yet
Ward 3: Andrea “Sissy” Estes (D)
Ward 4: no qualifiers yet
At-large: no qualifiers yet
Tupelo
Mayor: Todd Jordan (R), Markel Whittington (R)
City Council
Ward 1: Geraldine Brinkley (D), Amanda Angle (R), Eric Hampton (R)
Ward 2: Demetra Sherer (D), Lynn Bryan (R)(i)
Ward 3: Travis Beard (R)(i)
Ward 4: Nettie Davis (D)(i)
Ward 5: Hannah Maharrey (D), Buddy Palmer (R)(i)
Ward 6: Mike Bryan (R)(i)
Ward 7: Willie Jennings (D)(i)
Verona
Mayor: Robert Trice (D), Bobby Williams (Ind.)(i)
Board of Aldermen
Ward 1: no qualifiers yet
Ward 2: Tamara Trice (D), Margaret Baker (Ind.)(i)
Ward 3: no qualifiers yet
Ward 4: Seneca Westbrook (Ind.)
At-large: no qualifiers yet