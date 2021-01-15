TUPELO • Two weeks into the five-week municipal qualifying period, several Lee County cities are still wanting for candidates.
Plantersville, a town of 1,100 residents, has yet to have the first person qualify to run for either mayor or one of the five aldermen slots. Guntown is about twice the size and only has one candidate.
The deadline for the upcoming municipal elections is Feb. 5 at 5 p.m.
Shannon only has four candidates but already has two contested races. Tom Abernathy and current Ward 4 Alderman Paul Lyles have qualified to run for mayor. Incumbent Ward 3 Alderwoman Lucy Blair will face Andrea Estes in the Democratic primary on April 6.
In Saltillo, Copey Grantham officially qualified to challenge two-term incumbent mayor Rex Smith. In the at-large aldermen races, incumbent Donald Cullum and newcomer Gene Echols qualified.
Ward 1 incumbent Eddie Tucker was the only person to qualify last week in Verona. Herbert Arnold qualified to run for the alderman at-large post in Nettleton.
Baldwyn had two new candidates turn in their papers: Ward 4 incumbent Ricky Massengill and Lakeisha Eades Isabell for Ward 3 Alderman. The only other new candidate was Tupelo resident Megan Kessler running for Ward 1 Alderman as a Republican.
LEE COUNTY
Baldwyn (all Democrats)
Mayor: Michael James (i)
Police Chief: Troy Agnew (i), Roy Ragin
Aldermen
Ward 1: Lee Bowdry (i)
Ward 2: Tom Nelson (i)
Ward 3: William “Bird” Agnew, Lamar Anderson, Peggy Grice, Lakeisha Eades Isabell
Ward 4: Ricky Massengill (i)
At-large: Lynda B. Conlee (i)
Guntown (all Independents)
Mayor: no qualifiers yet
Aldermen (all at-large)
Petey Hopkins (i)
Nettleton (all Democrats)
Mayor: Phillip Baulch, Mem Riley (i)
Police Chief: Gary Monaghan (i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Mike Fulco (i)
Ward 2: Jeff Finch (i)
Ward 3: Iry Gladney (i), Eric Moore
Ward 4: Daniel Lee (i)
At-large: Herbert Arnold, Nathan A. Moore
Plantersville (all Independents)
Mayor: no qualifiers yet
Aldermen (all at-large)
no qualifiers yet
Saltillo (all Republicans)
Mayor: Copey Grantham, Rex Smith (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Scottie Clark (i), Ron Cottom, Donald Cullum, Gene Echols, Bill Monaghan, Craig Sanders (i)
Shannon (both Democrats and Republicans)
Mayor: Tom Abernathy (D), Paul Lyle (D)
Alderman
Ward 1: no qualifiers yet
Ward 2: no qualifiers yet
Ward 3: Lucy Blair (D)(i), Andrea “Sissy” Estes (D)
Ward 4: no qualifiers yet
At-large: no qualifiers yet
Tupelo (both Democrats and Republicans)
Mayor: Todd Jordan (R), Markel Whittington (R)
Councilman
Ward 1: Geraldine Brinkley (D), Amanda Angle (R), Eric Hampton (R), Megan Kessler (R)
Ward 2: Demetra Sherer (D), Lynn Bryan (R)(i)
Ward 3: Travis Beard (R)(i)
Ward 4: Nettie Davis (D)(i)
Ward 5: Buddy Palmer (R)(i)
Ward 6: Mike Bryan (R)(i)
Ward 7: Willie Jennings (D)(i)
Verona – (Democrats and Independents)
Mayor: Robert Trice (D), Bobby Williams (Ind.)(i)
Alderman
Ward 1: Eddie Tucker (Ind.)(i)
Ward 2: Tamara Trice (D), Margaret Baker (Ind.)(i)
Ward 3: no qualifiers yet
Ward 4: Seneca Westbrook (Ind.)
At-large: no qualifiers yet
Daily Journal staff