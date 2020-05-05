TUPELO - A Guntown woman has been charged with multiple counts of exploitation of a patient in her care.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office executed an arrest warrant for exploitation of a vulnerable Monday, May 4 in the Mount Vernon area. With the assistance of Adult Protection Services, investigators were able to build a case and file charges against the person hired to take care of the victim.
Mary A. Smith, 51, of Guntown, is accused of stealing a large sum of money for her own use from a disabled elderly person. The investigation took several months and ended Monday when Smith was charged with three counts of exploitation and booked into the Lee County Jail around 4:15 p.m.
During her initial court appearance, Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set bond at $75,000. The case will be presented to the next Lee County Grand Jury.