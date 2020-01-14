TUPELO • The chairman of the Lee County Democratic Party was arrested early Tuesday morning at his house and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies were dispatched to the County Road 1310 Mooreville residence of James “Jamie” Franks, 47, at 1:16 a.m. Jan, 14. The teen male who called 911 said three adults had been drinking and he was afraid what was going to happen.
“Deputies made contact with the (woman and two men) and it was clear that all three were heavily intoxicated,” Johnson said.
While deputies were talking with the three, the two men got into a verbal altercation and refused orders to calm down.
Johnson said Franks got in the face of a deputy, began cursing and chest bumped the deputy. While attempting to gain control of Franks, a deputy was injured.
Franks, a former state representative and lieutenant governor candidate, continued to resist and was charged with failure to comply and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. He was booked into the Lee County Jail at 2:01 a.m.
To maintain control, deputies ordered the woman to remain seated. Instead, as deputies were leading Franks to a patrol car, she followed and pulled on one of the deputies. The 42-year-old woman was charged with failure to comply and resisting arrest.
Both were released from jail later the same morning. No other arrests were made at this time.