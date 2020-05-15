TUPELO - A Friday morning drive-by shooting left one Lee County teen injured. A person of interest in the shooting is in custody.
Lee County deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a County Road 931 residence in the Lake Piomingo area at 9 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting. Witnesses told the responding deputies that someone pulled up in front of the residence and fired several several rounds into the residence.
According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, the suspects never entered the home, which was occupied by two juveniles, ages 15 and 16. After firing several rounds, the suspects drove away. Several spent shell casings were recovered outside the residence.
The 16-year-old was struck in the leg and transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center. The victim's condition is not known at this time.
According to investigators, this was not a random act of violence. It appears the suspects were targeting a specific individual.
About 90 minutes after the shooting, deputies took a person of interest into custody at a separate location. That person is being held at the Lee County Jail on separate charges.
Anyone who was near this residence between 8:30 and 9:15 a.m. May 1, was traveling on County Road 931 (Auburn Road) or has surveillance equipment along this route is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.