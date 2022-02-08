TUPELO • Incumbent Lee County Court Judge James Moore abruptly ended his re-election bid Tuesday afternoon, effectively handing the post over to challenger Stephen Spencer.
Moore edged Spencer in 2018 in a tight race to become the county's second county court judge. They were the only two candidates to meet the Feb. 1 qualifying deadline for the November election.
"I was on the fence about whether I wanted to run for re-election," Moore said. "I was going back and forth since last summer. But with the early qualifying deadlines, I had to put my name in before I had a chance to make the decision."
Moore was involved in five countywide elections over the last 20 years. Four of those were contested. He said he was not looking forward to months of campaigning.
"I've got 20 years of public service between being the county prosecutor and judge," Moore said. "I like being a judge, but I am ready to get back to practicing law."
In a letter submitted Tuesday afternoon to Lee County Circuit Clerk Camille Dulaney, Moore said he was pulling out of the nonpartisan election in November. He plans to finish out his four-year term that ends Dec. 31.
Moore is reportedly the subject of a Commission on Judicial Performance investigation that dates back more than a year. Because of confidentiality issues, the commission will not confirm an investigation until handing down a ruling. Moore said he could neither confirm nor deny the rumored investigation.
Spencer said he got a call from out of the blue from Moore Tuesday afternoon announcing his decision.
"I am still in shock. I found out about 30 minutes ago," Spencer said Tuesday afternoon. "I am still running it through my head to figure out what in the world just happened."
With his only opponent pulling out, Spencer will not have to worry about the politics of campaigning. He can take his time and start the process of preparing himself to becoming a judge, starting in January 2023.
State law gives new judges six months to end their private practice. Spencer now has 16 months to do that. It will also give him a chance to familiarize himself not only with county court but also with the staff.
"When James reached out to me, he said he was looking forward to working with me to get me appraised of what was going on in the county court," Spencer said. "It will also give me time to have conversations with (Place 1 Lee County Court Judge Staci Bevill) about how we will spilt the caseload."
While the news was still sinking in that he will be the next Lee County judge, Spencer knew who the real winner is. He was already dreading the idea of campaigning keeping him away from his kids' ball games this summer and fall.
"My family benefits the most from this," Spencer said.