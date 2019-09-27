TUPELO • The Lee County Library will now bar all access to its property during the overnight hours, a move that will impact some homeless individuals who have stayed in the parking area throughout the night.
Lee County Library Director Jeff Tomlinson said the policy change is intended to promote security and curb the presence of debris and personal items, including clothing, left on the property.
“We’ve been having some litter from people who have been here overnight,” Tomlinson told the Daily Journal. “We just want to try to keep a clean and safe environment here at the library.”
The decision was made by the library’s Board of Trustees at a Sept. 25 meeting, according to a letter sent by Tomlinson to the Tupelo Police Department.
“The grounds and property of the Lee County Library will be closed to the public between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6.a.m,” according to the letter Tomlinson wrote.
The library director then asked for assistance enforcing the policy from Tupelo police.
Book drop access will also be restricted during the overnight hours.
“If you’re going to drop off your books or do anything else, you need to do it before 10 and after 6,” Tomlinson said. “We figured surely everyone can get their business taken care of by 10 o’clock. There’s no need for anyone to be up here after 10 o’clock.”
The library is open Monday through Saturday, but is closed on Sundays. Tomlinson confirmed that the curfew hours remain the same every day of the week, regardless of the library’s operating hours that day.
The Lee County Library is located along a corridor of services and agencies that provide assistance to the impoverished, including the homeless.
The Saints Brew breakfast program at All Saints Episcopal Church is located across the street from the library. The Tree of Life Free Clinic and the Salvation Army are also located within walking distance of the library.
Hannah Maharrey chairs the city of Tupelo’s Homeless Task Force, which seeks to coordinate local non-profits, churches and aid agencies that assist or house the local individuals without housing.
Maharrey also works statewide in homeless outreach.
The city of Tupelo also contracts with Mississippi United to End Homeless, or MUTEH. The organization in turn bases a full time employee in Tupelo.
The organization helps connect the homeless with an array of assistance options but does not directly provide housing or money.
Instead, the organization is able to provide intensive and individualized case managements, helping individuals replace vital identifying paperwork as needed while working through the various barriers that can obstruct a transition back into stable, housed living.
Statistics maintained by the organization show that, in Tupelo, MUTEH has helped 38 homeless people find housing.
Some individuals do refuse housing services, Maharrey said, often due to mental health struggles or development disabilities.
“Even if they’re not willing to accept housing, we will continue to offer housing,” Maharrey said. “We’re still going to try and mitigate the situation.”