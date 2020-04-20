TUPELO - Even though COVID-19 is keeping the Lee County Library from being physically open, there are online and digital options to help library patrons access services in the meantime.
Jeff Tomlinson, executive director of the Lee County Library, invites anyone who doesn’t have a library card to sign up for a temporary library card to explore their resources, which includes e-books, audiobooks, genealogy databases, online magazines and others.
“This would be a great opportunity if you haven’t had the time to discover the public library, that you take some time to do that and make it a part of your life after we’re back to normal,” Tomlinson said.
Patrons can sign up for a temporary library card by visiting the Lee-Itawamba Library System website at www.li.lib.ms.us. Patrons will be prompted to click on a square that links them to an online library card. Patrons will be emailed a library card number that will allow them to use the e-book and e-audio collection. The digital collection is available through Axis 360. Patrons can access downloadable e-books and audiobooks through either the Axis 360 app or on their computer.
While library access to the Ancestry database is usually only available within the library building, it is now available outside the library. Patrons will have to log into their library account and click on an Ancestry button on the library’s website, where they will be redirected to the Ancestry website. They can also take advantage of Heritage Quest Online.
Digital magazines are on the website, and the Learning Express Library gives access to career and test prep materials, which can include information for resumes, interviews, test-prep and other skills. Tomlinson said these resources are always available.
People are asked to not return checked-out items at this time. Late fees will be waived.
Tomlinson said there is no set re-open date, as they are awaiting guidance from the mayor and governor. They will evaluate when to open on a weekly basis.
“We’re looking forward to getting back as soon as possible,” Tomlinson said. “... I just hope everyone stays safe. I know our community has a great spirit about it, and I think we’ll do fine. It’s just going to take a little bit longer.”