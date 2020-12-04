TUPELO - The Mississippi Supreme Court left the door open for a Mooreville man to appeal the 2007 capital murder conviction that sent him to death row.
In the 7-2 ruling handed down Dec. 3, Associate Justice Josiah Coleman wrote that William Matthew Wilson waited too long before appealing his guilty plea and the conviction in Lee County Circuit Court.
In the majority opinion, Coleman noted that circuit courts do not have the jurisdiction to suspend the rules and consider out-of-time appeals, but the Mississippi Supreme Court does have that authority.
In the dissenting opinion, Presiding Justice Leslie King said "the majority's decision seems to rest entirely on semantics."
He added that forcing Wilson to resubmit his appeal to the Supreme Court is "a waste of judicial resources and a waste of resources for both Wilson's attorneys and the state's attorneys. King felt the high court should just suspend the rules and go ahead and deal with the issue "in the interest of justice and judicial economy."
Wilson, now 40, spent time on death row at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. He has spent the last 17 months in the Lee County Jail as his case continues to make its way through the court system.
He pleaded guilty to capital murder in the 2005 death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter and was sentenced to death in May 2007. The death sentence was thrown out in January 2018 as part of a post-conviction relief appeal, but the guilty plea and conviction were allowed to stand.
By statute, Wilson had 30 days from the time of that ruling to appeal. Instead, he waited 14 months before he filed a motion for a out of time appeal. In July of 2019, Special appointed judge Larry Roberts ruled Wilson had waited too long and that circuit court could not suspend the rules for him. Wilson then appealed the decision to the Supreme Court,
If Wilson does resubmit his brief to the state's highest court, it could be another year before the matter is finally resolved.
If the plea and conviction are allowed to stand, the case will return to the Lee County Circuit Court docket for District Attorney John Weddle to schedule a sentencing hearing. At that time, testimony will be presented and a jury will have to decide whether Wilson is sentenced to death again. If the jury cannot agree, he will be sentenced to life without parole.
Wilson admitted to authorities that Malorie Conlee, 2, would not stop crying on the night of April 28, 2005. He punched the child in the head with his fist three times. Even though the child was unresponsive and "didn't look right," Wilson did not seek medical attention for the child for more than 8 hours. He also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of felony child abuse for placing Conlee in a tub of scalding water about three months before, burning the child's feet.