TUPELO - A Plantersville man turned himself in to authorities Wednesday on sexual battery charges dating back to May.
Lee County Sheriff's Office investigators were notified by Child Protective Services on May 22 about sexual battery allegations against Martin Randy Morgan, 59, of 1553 County Road 814, Plantersville. Deputy sheriffs and a CPS social worker went to the residence the same day and made contact with Morgan and four minor children.
After talking to the children and listening to their allegations, the two agencies opened an investigation. While authorities were at the house, the children were sent to stay with relatives on a safety plan.
The county recently secured arrest warrants for Morgan, charging him with three counts of sexual battery. On July 8, he voluntarily turned himself in at the Lee County Sheriff's Department.
During his initial appearance in Lee County Justice Court, his bond was set at $300,000.