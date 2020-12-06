TUPELO • Charles Moore won’t start his tenure as the new president of the Lee County NAACP until January, but the president-elect has already set his sights on fostering community unity.
“I saw that there was a need, so it motivated me. I was motivated to run for president to help spearhead a community into transitioning into a greater place,” Moore told the Daily Journal last week.
The local NAACP chapter held its elections Saturday, Nov. 21, with Moore running unopposed for the open position of president. He will follow outgoing president Chris Traylor, who has led the organization since January 2013 and announced his decision not to run for re-election in September.
Moore thanked Traylor for his leadership and kindness through this transition, and said he’s “looking forward to working with him on other ventures as we move forward.”
“I’m looking forward to working with the people and the city leaders and helping to make life in Lee County better,” Moore said.
When he takes over as head of the local branch of the century-old nonprofit racial justice organization, it won’t be his first go-around serving as a community leader. Moore, 52, is the pastor of Tupelo-based Life Culture Ministry. Moore bases his ministry on the belief that changing the lives of people requires altering the culture itself. He’s been in ministry for over 24 years, was a youth pastor for 15 years and has been active in many youth organizations, such as a sports mentorship program he started with his wife and other friends in 2008.
Moore’s also an administrator of Showers of Love, which his wife Tonya Moore leads alongside Kecia Williams. Showers of Love provides showers and laundry to the local homeless population twice a week at the church’s A and D Drive location. Through the ministry, they’ve been able to connect with other resources to help individuals who are homeless and have worked alongside organizations like Mississippi United to End Homelessness for housing. They’ve connected with the local police department in crisis situations and offered local ministries such as Transformation Ranch and Broken Lives Ministry for those with substance abuse problems.
Moore has been part of organizations such as Indivisible and was part of the Coalition of Concerned Pastors and Leaders (CCPL) that formed after Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert, a Black man, was shot and killed by a white Tupelo police officer in 2016. CCPL spoke on issues concerning the uproar Shumpert’s death had in Tupelo, Moore said, and though the group has been inactive since 2017, seeing the “acts of fairness” of both CCPL and Indivisible made an indelible impression on Moore.
For Moore, running as president of Lee County’s NAACP was driven by his desire to “not only fight for people, but to fight with people.”
Moore originally joined the NAACP in Sept. 2019 because he admired the impact the organization has both locally and internationally. He hopes to use the collectiveness of NAACP to affect economic, social, health and educational change. He thought it would be a great catalyst to address some issues he’s seen within his community and usher in fairness.
“There were so many things, educationally, that impoverished people did not have access to, and that went across the board with everything, and it wasn’t just centralized to people of color,” Moore said. “I’m a person that loves to see humanity move forward in an honorable way, to have the chance that others have.”
Moore’s new role comes in a year where discussion of systemic racism and barriers for Black people reached a new fervor. The May 25 death of George Floyd, who was killed when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, sparked nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, including protests in Tupelo and throughout Northeast Mississippi. Moore sees his role as being a leader during this moment as being an advocate for change, and he said the Black Lives Matter movement has sparked a worldwide cry for justice.
“I stand with Black Lives Matter movement. It speaks out for the humanity of people of color, that we are human too,” Moore said. “We don’t want you to give us anything, but stop putting roadblocks to hinder us from moving forward. Black Lives Matter.”
One officially inaugurated, Moore’s first areas of focus as leader will be on strengthening families, discussing federal funding for the educational system, increasing health awareness, and addressing current barriers. He emphasized the need to build better family relationships and how doing so could help shut down the school-to-prison pipeline. If kids don’t have relationships with their parents at an early stage, Moore said, it can lead to them fostering the wrong kinds of relationships. That in turn can lead to them not participating in school, losing education and leading to a path where they might have increased interactions with the police department.
The president-elect has specific areas where he thinks the community needs improvement. He sees redistricting and gerrymandering as issues in local government that have resulted in “unfair and unprofitable” results for certain wards and communities in the city and county. He said he’s witnessed a few instances of police brutality within the city and seen examples of disparities in the school system.
Moore said he plans to examine fairness in the hiring practices for local and city government, as well as within city and county schools.
But more than anything, Moore wants the NAACP to fight with people, empowering them to stand up and take initiative themselves on the issues in their communities. He notes people of various racial backgrounds started the NAACP to fight unfair treatment and said he echoes those sentiments being they still ring true today.
“You should not be ostracized because of the color of your skin, or because of the culture of your ethnicity,” he said. “You should not be locked out from having a great job, or having a loan from the bank, or your property has level value because of the color of your skin, then someone else who has a lighter hue of their skin. I’m not looking for equal; I’m looking for fairness.”