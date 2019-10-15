TUPELO - Lee County Schools now have dedicated school resource officers on each campus as part of a multi-million dollar security upgrade plan.
Thirteen security officers are now present across all campuses in the district made possible by a joint effort with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.
The LCS Security Task Force, which was introduced at a school board meeting Tuesday night, includes both sheriff’s deputies who are certified to make arrests anywhere in Lee County and school resource officers hired by the district that can make arrests only on school grounds.
Law enforcement officers were previously only stationed at select campuses. LCSD superintendent Jimmy Weeks said before the task force there were only officers at Guntown Middle School, Saltillo High School, Verona Elementary School, Plantersville Middle School, one officer for all Mooreville campuses and one officer for all Shannon campuses.
The new officer additions are part of a $2 million security plan that has been in the works for around a year and a half. The district hired Les Nichols, an expert school security consultant based in Georgia, to evaluate the campuses and make suggestions for improvement in light of “all the school shootings around the country,” Weeks said.
Adding school resource officers on every campus was one of the first suggestions Nichols made.
“The board took that recommendation seriously right off the bat,” Weeks said. “A lot of stuff we knew was going to take some time to finish up, but we knew that was something we could get on quick, fast and in a hurry. So we jumped on it and got it taken care of.”
Besides the new task force, other security measures like door lock and camera systems are in place. There are plans for upgrades like adding security film on critical doors and windows and installing additional fencing, signage and lighting across the district.
Weeks said the purpose of having an officer on each campus is simply “to keep our kids and staff as safe as we can.”
LCSD board president Sherry Mask said the officers “do so much more” than protecting students and teachers.
“They are interacting with our children every day,” Mask said. “They are teaching our children that there are people they can go to if they’ve got problems or if there’s something going on that they need to talk to somebody about.”
She said that although it took a while, the district’s investment in the officers will be worth it.
“This is such a blessing for our district and we are just thrilled to have each and every one of you on our campuses,” Mask told the officers.