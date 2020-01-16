TUPELO • Lee County School District’s teacher and administrator of the year were announced at the Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday night.
Superintendent Coke Magee and the school board gave each recipient a plaque, a bouquet from Bishop’s Flower Shop and a $100 gift card during the ceremony.
Kristi Bearden, a fifth-grade science and social studies teacher at Saltillo Elementary School, was named Teacher of the Year.
As an added surprise, CREATE Foundation’s vice president of the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund Kristy Luse presented Bearden with a plaque and $1,000 check.
Bearden has worked at Saltillo since 2014 and is National Board certified. She has been a teacher since 2004, working first at Anderson Elementary in Booneville, then Plantersville Middle School and now at Saltillo. She’s worked for LCSD for around 13 years.
Bearden said she creates a tight-knit community in her classroom to foster teamwork and a healthy learning environment for her students.
“I really am a strong proponent in the student doesn’t really care about what you’re trying to teach them until they know that you care about them,” Bearden said. “So I form really close personal relationships with my students.”
She was previously named Teacher of the Year at Plantersville Middle School in 2010.
As a result of being named LCSD Teacher of the Year, Bearden will be entered to win the same award at the state level, which will be announced this spring.
Kay Davis, principal at Saltillo Primary School, was named Administrator of the Year.
Davis said it’s an honor to have been nominated and chosen for the award by her fellow administrators across the district.
She’s worked with the district for 28 years. For 11 of those, she’s worked as an administrator. She’s been an assistant teacher, teacher, academic coach and assistant principal before moving to her current role, where she’s served for the last four years.
Davis has a simple but effective approach to ensuring her students and teachers thrive.
“I just try to make sure that the students and the teachers have what they need to be successful, providing teachers with resources to better serve our students,” Davis said.