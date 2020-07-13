TUPELO • Lee County will give away free masks to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The drive-through giveaway will take place at the Lee County Multipurpose Center at 5338 Cliff Gookin Blvd. in Tupelo, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day.
The move comes as the county seat, Tupelo, now requires masking or face coverings inside businesses and other buildings open to the public. Lee County supervisors also now require masking inside all county-owned buildings, but there is no general mask requirement throughout the county.