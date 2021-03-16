TUPELO • More students are graduating from Lee County and Tupelo schools.
The Lee County School District and Tupelo Public School District each increased their graduation rates by more than 3%, according to data released by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) in early March. The data includes the high school completion rates for students who entered ninth grade for the first time during the 2016-17 school year and graduated within the cohort window, which ended July 31, 2020.
Lee County’s four-year graduation rate increased by 3.7% to 87.9%, up from 84.2% in 2020.
Meanwhile, Tupelo’s four-year graduation rate increased by 3.1% to 87.8%, up from 84.7% in 2020.
Mississippi's statewide graduation rate is 85%.
MDE suspended the administration of all statewide assessments for the 2019-20 school year — meaning seniors did not have to pass the end-of-course assessments that are normally required — but still required students to meet all other district and state graduation requirements.
That doesn’t diminish the accomplishments of the Class of 2020, LCSD Superintendent Coke Magee said.
“Were they given some opportunity to graduate that might not have been there? Sure,” Magee said. “But did those same students have to finish their curriculum in the middle of a pandemic, doing virtual education, completing assignments and turning them in? Absolutely.”
Magee credits teachers, counselors and principals at the district's three high schools who have done a tremendous job making personal contacts with students at risk of dropping out as early as eighth and ninth grade.
He also credits career coaches placed in local high schools by the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund who help students understand how a high school education benefits whether they choose to pursue college or a career.
That improved graduation rate is “a testament to their persistence,” Magee said of the district's students.
“Especially for those kids that were right on the edge of making it, they had to put in the work,” he added.
TPSD Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou credits his school district's improvement to both the flexible options offered to students and parents during the 2020 school year and holding a high standard of expectation for students.
He said Tupelo High School’s principal Art Dobbs, the teachers and counselors have done a phenomenal job connecting with kids and families to emphasize the importance of completing high school.
Still, Picou said, the district is not satisfied with the current graduation rate. Their goal is to get it to over 90%.
“We can’t get over 90% without our families getting involved,” Picou said. “Parents have to take an active role in their child’s education and make sure those students complete it.”