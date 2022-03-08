TUPELO • Voters within the Lee County School District have approved an $8 million bond issue, giving school officials the go-ahead to fund a variety of construction projects throughout the county.
A total of 1,401 ballots were cast on Tuesday night. With 27 of 29 precincts reporting, 959 voted in favor of the bond issue and 442 voted against. That 68% in favor to 32% against. A 60% margin was required to pass.
Just 6% of eligible voters cast a ballot in the special election, and only 27 of 29 precincts reported results because no ballots were cast at the Pratts and Baldwyn polling locations.
The results do not include absentee or affidavit votes, but there aren't enough outstanding votes to change the results of the election.
“Lee County School District has been and will continue to be dedicated to providing meaningful educational opportunities through academics and extracurricular activities and to the improvement of all facilities across our district," Lee County superintendent Coke Magee said after the results were announced. "Thank you to the voters of Lee County who chose to support us in this endeavor.”
Most of the money will be spent on the construction of new extracurricular facilities and renovation of existing facilities across the district, although school district officials have yet to name specific projects.
Magee said such facilities are needed countywide, especially at Lee County's middle and high schools.
That need has been driven by the expansion of the district's extracurricular offerings, including the addition of programs like archery, swimming, cross country and volleyball.
As new programs have been added and existing ones have grown, available practice space is inadequate. In some cases, the practice space has never existed.
Plantersville Middle School is one of Lee County's schools that will benefit from the bond issue funds.
Principal Dr. Lindsay Brett said she hopes to be able to put in a new gym floor and renovate the foyer area, an upgrade that will benefit the school's archery and basketball teams, as well as the physical education classes that use the gym each day.
And with eighth grade graduation and other large events held in the gym throughout the year, upgrades to the gym will benefit the entire Plantersville community.
In November 2021, LCSD officials asked administrators and athletic directors for a list of proposed renovations and additions for their athletic programs.
Projects will be prioritized now the bond has been approved.
Construction will take place primarily over the summer break, with some projects beginning as early as this spring.