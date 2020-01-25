A Lee County woman won $100,000 on a $100,00 Jackpot scratch-off game Friday.
According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the winning ticket was purchased at Blue Sky in Tupelo.
Other winners included an Oxford man, who won $2,000 from a winning ‘Jewel 7s Doubler’ game, a Holly Springs woman, who won $3,000 from a ‘3 Times Lucky’ scratch-off game, a Clinton man, who won $25,000 from a ‘Mega Cas$h’ scratch-off game, and a Gulfport man, who won $2,000 from also playing the ‘Mega Ca$h’ game.
Earlier this month, a Smithville man won $100,000 on a winning Mississippi Blue scratch-off ticket purchased at T-Mart #12 in Smithville.
The lottery made its first transfer of more than $7.6 million in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury last week. For the first 10 years, the first $80 million a year from the lottery will go to infrastructure needs. After the $80 million is made, the rest goes to education. After the initial 10-year period is over, the first $80 million will go to the state’s general fund, with the remainder continuing to go toward education.
Retailers get a 6% commission on sales.