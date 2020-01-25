djr-2019-11-26-news-lottery-twp4

A Lee County resident scratches off her first ticket recently as the roll out of the new statewide lottery began. During its first six days in operation, the Mississippi Lottery sold almost $9 million in tickets.

A Lee County woman won $100,000 on a $100,00 Jackpot scratch-off game Friday.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the winning ticket was purchased at Blue Sky in Tupelo.

Other winners included an Oxford man, who won $2,000 from a winning ‘Jewel 7s Doubler’ game, a Holly Springs woman, who won $3,000 from a ‘3 Times Lucky’ scratch-off game, a Clinton man, who won $25,000 from a ‘Mega Cas$h’ scratch-off game, and a Gulfport man, who won $2,000 from also playing the ‘Mega Ca$h’ game.

Earlier this month, a Smithville man won $100,000 on a winning Mississippi Blue scratch-off ticket purchased at T-Mart #12 in Smithville.

The lottery made its first transfer of more than $7.6 million in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury last week. For the first 10 years, the first $80 million a year from the lottery will go to infrastructure needs. After the $80 million is made, the rest goes to education. After the initial 10-year period is over, the first $80 million will go to the state’s general fund, with the remainder continuing to go toward education.

Retailers get a 6% commission on sales.

