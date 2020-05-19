The Mississippi State Health Department on Tuesday reported 227 new cases of COVID-19, and 27 new deaths, including one new death in Lee County and two in Oktibbeha County.
Total known cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, as identified through testing, now number 11,704, with a known death toll of 554.
The following Northeast Mississippi Counties added cases: Calhoun, Clay, Lee, Oktibbeha, Tishomingo and Union.
Monroe and Chickasaw counties lead the Northeast Mississippi region, at 2020 and 116 cases respectively, but added no new cases in the Tuesday report.
North Mississippi Health Services reports 16 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 266 outpatients.
Northeast Mississippi county cases
Alcorn 12
Benton 13
Calhoun 59
Chickasaw 116
Clay 86
Itawamba 79
Lafayette 109
Lee 96
Marshall 67
Monroe 220
Oktibbeha 107
Pontotoc 25
Prentiss 36
Tippah 69
Tishomingo 21
Union 65