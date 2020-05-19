May 19, 2020 COVID-19 update

 Jayson Burnett

The Mississippi State Health Department on Tuesday reported 227 new cases of COVID-19, and 27 new deaths, including one new death in Lee County and two in Oktibbeha County.

Total known cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, as identified through testing, now number 11,704, with a known death toll of 554.

The following Northeast Mississippi Counties added cases: Calhoun, Clay, Lee, Oktibbeha, Tishomingo and Union.

Monroe and Chickasaw counties lead the Northeast Mississippi region, at 2020 and 116 cases respectively, but added no new cases in the Tuesday report.

North Mississippi Health Services reports 16 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 266 outpatients.

Northeast Mississippi county cases

Alcorn 12

Benton 13

Calhoun 59

Chickasaw 116

Clay 86

Itawamba 79

Lafayette 109

Lee 96

Marshall 67

Monroe 220

Oktibbeha 107

Pontotoc 25

Prentiss 36

Tippah 69

Tishomingo 21

Union 65

