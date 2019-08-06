Here are the results of legislative races in Northeast Mississippi as of midnight Tuesday:
In the State Senate District 3 GOP Primary, Kathy Chism and Kevin Walls appear headed to a runoff. With all precincts reporting, Chism had 2,827 votes (33.48%), with Walls with 2,700 votes (31.98%). Jeff Olson had 2,369 votes (28i.06%) while Jeffrey Mitchell had 547 (6.48%).
In the State Senate District 5 GOP Primary, with 58 percent of precincts reporting, Daniel Sparks had 3,369 votes (50.64%), with Patrick Eaton trailing with 2,421 votes (36.39%) and Mario Barnes with 777 votes (11.68%).
In the State Senate District 8 GOP primary, with nearly 98 percent of precincts reporting, Benjamin Suber led with 3,004 votes (47.01%), followed by Stephen Scott Griffin with 2,405 votes (37.64%) and Steve Whitten with 981 (15.35%).
On the Democratic ticket for District 8, Kegan Coleman had 3,552 votes (47.78%), head of Kathryn York’s 2,170 votes (29.19%) and Mark Hancock’s 1,712 votes (23.03%).
In the State House District 19 GOP primary, with half of the precincts reporting, Peggy Schumpert Hussey had 1,571 votes (56.57%) to lead incumbent Randy Boyd, who had 1,206 votes (43.43%).
For the State Senate District 4 GOP primary, with 95% of precincts in, incumbent Rita Sparks had a commanding 61.93% percent of the vote, with 6,952 ballots cast her way. Greg Ward had 3.632 (32.35%), followed by Lamar Walker with 642 (5.72%)
In the State Senate District 10 Democratic primary, with all precincts reporting, it appears to be a runoff between Andre De’Berry, with 2,466 votes (34.09%) and Michael Cathey with 2,249 (31.09%). Carlton Smith trailed with 1,637 votes (22.63%), followed bye Alicia Blanks with 881 votes (12.18%).
For the State House District 3 Democratic primary, Janis Triplet Patterson won with 1,447 votes, or 71.25%. Jimmy Wayne Russell garnered 584 votes, or 28.75%.
The State House District 5 Democratic primary, saw incumbent John Faulkner capture 2,689 votes (59.29%), ahead of Jacqueline Simon’s 1,282 votes (30.47%) and Carl Robinson’s 464 votes (10.23%).
In the State House District 14 GOP primary, Sam Creekmore won with 3,152 votes, giving him a 71.87% margin. Robbins Ellis Rogers carried 1,234 votes, or 28.13%.