TUPELO • The Rev. Robert Jones and Matt Watroba have spent their careers as musicians exploring the roots of America’s music. This week, they shared that knowledge with students in the Tupelo Public School District.
The duo came down from Detroit to work with students for this year’s annual Link Centre artist residency where they taught two-day songwriting classes to seventh and eighth grade students at Tupelo Middle School.
During the first session with each class, Jones and Watroba demonstrated multiple styles of music and how they progressed since the early 1900s using the same three chords and five notes.
For example, Jones played “Death Letter Blues,” a song released by Delta blues musician Son House in 1965 first in its traditional style and then in a hip-hop style using the same chords and faster rhythm.
Before the second session, Jones and Watroba asked the students to think of someone important in their lives and an object they associate with them. The students then created a list of words and descriptions they thought of related to that person and object.
”What we try to get them to do is to think of themselves as artists and to start to come up with language that’s a little bit more artistic and creative than just straight forward,” Watroba said.
Jones took the descriptions students came up with and used them to create a song. One student wrote about her great-grandmother and how she associated her with a walking track because even when she was battling cancer, she never stopped running at the track each day.
“Keep on running, keep on running, no matter what you do,” Jones sang, making up a gospel-style song as he went. “Because you know that grandma is running with you. Well, I had a great-grandmother who did whatever she could do. She kept on running, loved running with the blues. Well, cancer could not stop her and I’m gon’ keep on running, too.”
Although Jones and Watroba never utter the words “racial diversity,” their performances together as a white man and black man serve as a powerful visual. Watroba said the students can see they are best friends who have music they share with each other.
“When we share our music is when it really blossoms and takes off,” Watroba said. “The core of what we teach that is diversity is not something that we think should be tolerated. We think it should be celebrated, because it gave us our music.”
One artist they used to illustrate that point throughout the week was Tupelo’s own Elvis Presley.
“You have an artist who has his hand in a lot of different genres and he presents it to an audience who’s coming to see this really charismatic kid,” Jones said. “Before they know it, they’ve been introduced to black music and white music, new music and old music.”
Jones and Watroba met during back-to-back public radio station appearances in 1986 and began playing music together about a year later.
Even when they’re not teaching children, there is an educational component to their performances.
“We discovered after years of being really privileged to make a decent living as musicians that we would sometimes leave a show and folks would say, ‘We really like the interaction between you guys. We like what we learned about American music because we learned about you guys,’” Jones said.
That caused them to take a deeper look at the “experience people seem to be losing as they get more and more of their music from a screen instead of being part of an audience.” That spurred their work in education with outreach to schools and community singing to teach history via music.
The duo ended their week in Tupelo performing their “Music That Matters” show for hundreds of third- through fifth-graders from Rankin Elementary School at the Link Centre. That performance focused on what happens when music from different cultures and backgrounds meshes together while encouraging students to clap and sing along.
“We wanted to let them know that being creative can work in your life in so many ways even if you don’t become a professional artist,” Watroba said of their lessons throughout the week. “You can use those creative tools to be a better person, family member, community member.”
Jones and Watroba also have resources available online via their nonprofit organization called Common Chords that Tupelo teachers can use to continue incorporating music into their classroom lessons.
After Friday’s show, Jones and Watroba commended TPSD for its dedication to the arts.
“They understand the importance of art integration – not just teaching art, but putting it in all the curriculum,” Jones said. “Every school that does that that we come in contact with is a richer, happier, better school.”