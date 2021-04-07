Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday for primary elections across Northeast Mississippi.
Here's a list of results across our region:
CHICKASAW COUNTY
Okolona
Mayor
Eldridge J. Lowe (Democrat) - 434 votes - 65.36 percent - winner
Sherman R. Carouthers (Democrat) - 225 votes - 33.89 percent
Police Chief
Tommie J. Ivy Sr. (Democrat) - 413 votes - 61.83 percent - winner
William "Booman" Randle Jr. (Democrat) - 255 votes - 38.17 percent
Aldermen races
Ward 1
Doris Ann-Lowe Bailey (Democrat) - 45 votes - 45.55 percent
Sarah Bean (Democrat) - 25 votes - 24.75 percent
Jesse James Carouthers (Democrat) - 18 votes - 17.82 percent
Anthony Hicks (Democrat) - 13 votes - 12.87 percent
Ward 2
Angela Lavette Gardner - 45 votes - 42.06 percent
Bennett Moore (Democrat) - 61 votes - 57.01 percent - winner
Ward 3
Jarvis Brumby (Democrat) - 77 votes - 67.54 percent - winner
Louise Floyd Cole - 37 votes - 32.46 percent
Ward 4
Imogene Armstrong (Democrat) - 36 votes - 36.73 percent
Marsha M. Gates - 62 votes - 63.27 percent - winner
Ward 5
Mary L. Gates (Democrat) - 51 votes - 46.36 percent
Robert Matt Hughes -59 votes - 53.64 percent
Ward 6
Shirley Bogan (Democrat) - 47 votes - 36.60 percent
Aundra Thomas - 24 votes - 19.20 percent
Austin White - 24 votes - 19.20 percent
Corey Young - 30 votes - 24 percent
CLAY COUNTY
West Point
Mayor
Rod Bobo (D) 1,593 votes - 55.33 percent - winner
Cole Bryant (D) 1,503 votes - 47.9 percent
Tammy Parkerson (D) 68 votes - 2 percent
Council
Ward 1
Leta Turner (Democrat) 262 votes - 55.88 percent - winner
Linda Hannah 198 votes - 43.9 percent
Ward 2
William Binder (Democrat) 368 votes - 98.13 percent - winner
Ward 3
Ken Poole (Democrat) 330 votes - 61.34 percent - winner
Jonas Robison 208 votes - 38.66 percent
Ward 4
Keith McBrayer (Democrat) 647 votes - 99.23 percent - winner
Ward 5
Jasper Pittman (Democrat) 262 votes - 58.33 percent - winner
Colby Pennington 185 votes - 41.2 percent
ITAWAMBA COUNTY
Fulton
Mayor
Barry Childers (Republican) - 269 votes - 36 percent
Emily Quinn (Republican) - 477 votes - 64 percent votes - winner
John Maxcy (Democrat) - 72 votes
Aldermanen races
Liz Beasley (Republican) - 215 votes 28 percent
Brad Chatham (Republican) - 409 votes- 55 percent - winner
Matt Stanford (Republican) - 122 votes - 17 percent
Earleen Young - 71 votes
Ward 1
Doug Strickland (R) - 39 votes
Khiry Pope (D) - 25 votes - 40 percent
Daisy Stone (D) - 41 votes - 60 percent - winner
Ward 2
Richard Comer (R) - 113 votes - 50 percent
Drew Gough (R) - 38 votes - 18 percent
Buddy Wayne Haynes (R) - 10 votes - 5 percent
Martin Richardson (R) - 33 votes - 15 percent
Sharon Russell (R) - 26 votes - 12 percent
Ward 3
Matt Moore (R) - 51 votes - 24 percent
Russ Ramey (R) - 92 votes - 45 percent
Cory Shotts (R) - 63 votes - 30 percent
Ward 4
Jim Holland (R) - 80 votes - 29 percent
Corey Moore (R) - 123 votes - 46 percent
Steven Steele (R) - 70 votes - 25 percent
LEE COUNTY
Baldwyn (Source: Baldwyn News)
Mayor
Roslynn Clark (D) 525 votes - winner
Michael James (D) 468 votes
Alderman at-large
Sherri Buse - 400 votes
Lynda Conlee - 571 votes - winner
Police Chief
Troy Agnew - 342 votes
Roy Ragin - 649 votes - winner
Ward 1
Angeleque Agnew Beene - 123 votes
Lee Bowdry - 156 votes
Rhyne Howell - 32 votes
Ward 2
Tonya Billips - 125 votes
Pamela McKinney Green - 37 votes
Tom Nelson - 111 votes
Ward 3
William Bird Agnew - 58 votes
Lamar Anderson - 20 votes
Peggy Grice - 39 votes
Lakeisha Eades Isabell - 31 votes
Phil Rowman - 77 votes
Ward 4
Beverly Eckford - 57 votes
Ricky Massengill - 69 votes
Tammie C. Waters - 58 votes
Shannon
Mayor
Thomas Abernathy (D) - 159 votes
Paul Lyles (D) - 199 votes
Ward 1
Bryant Thompson - 42 votes - winner
Ward 2
Ricky Grubbs - 6 votes
Debbie Johnson – 35 votes
Joey McCord – 68 votes - winner
Ward 3
Lucy Blair – 51 votes
Andrea Estes – 75 votes - winner
Ward 4
Darlene Bowers - 29 votes
Charlie M. Foster - 32 vots
Kelvin Miller - 28 votes
MONROE COUNTY
Nettleton
Mayor
Mem Riley (Incumbent) - 341 votes - 51 percent - winner
Phillip Baulch - 331 votes - 49 percent
Chief of Police
Gary Monaghan (Incumbent) - 450 votes - 67 percent - winner
Thomas Adams - 226 votes - 33 percent
Aldermen races
Ward 1
Mike Fulco (Independent) - 65 votes - 41 percent
Levi Lee - 95 votes - 59 percent - winner
Ward 2
Jeff Finch (Independent) - 165 votes - 100 percent
Ward 3
Iry L. Gladey (Independent) - 55 votes - 40 percent
Eric Moore - 70 votes - 51 percent winner
Sheaneter Johnson Bogan - 12 votes - 9 percent
Ward 4
Daniel Lee (Independent) - 157 votes - 100 percent
Alderman-at-large
Nathan A. Moore - 195 votes - 30 percent
Sammy John Raper - 245 votes - 37 percent
Herbert Arnold - 217 votes - 33 percent
Herbert Arnold and Sammy John Raper will advance to the April 27 runoff. All Nettleton candidates run Democrat.
Aberdeen
Mayor (special election runoff)
Charles Scott - 797 votes - 53 percent - winner
Doug Stone - 694 votes - 47 percent
Amory
Aldermen races
Ward 1
Buddy Carlisle (Incumbent) (Republican) - 108 votes - 43 percent
Clint Evans (Republican) - 144 votes - 57 percent - winner
Ward 2
James E. Whitfield (Democrat) - 21 votes - 8 percent
Barry Woods Sr. (Democrat) - 110 votes - 41 percent
Edsel “Blade” Hampton (Democrat) - 90 votes - 33 percent
John L. Ezell (Democrat) - 46 votes - 17 percent
Edsel 'Blade' Hampton and Barry Woods Sr. will advance to the April 27 runoff
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Ecru
Mayor
Jeff Smith (Republican) (Incumbent) - 87 votes
Patty Turk (Republican) - 159 votes - winner
Aldermen race
Allison Richardson (Incumbent) - 181
James Speck (Incumbent) - 157 votes
Joey Tharp - 159 votes
Jeannie Thompson - 169 votes
Gable Todd - 206 votes
Richie Turner (Incumbent) - 127 votes
Pontotoc
Republican primary
Mayor
Sara Cornwell (Republican) - 198 votes
Bob Peeples (Republican) (Incumbent) - 658 votes - winner
Aldermen races
Ward 1
Lena Chew (Incumbent)
Ward 2
Kevin Purdon - 80 votes
Jimma Smith - 102 votes
Trai Stegall - 56 votes
Ward 3
Joe DiDonna - 76 votes
Rickey Hill - 30 votes
D.R. Simmons (Incumbent) - 62 votes
Ward 4
David Anderson - 126 votes
Rayburn Mapp (Incumbent) - 124 votes
Alderman at-large
Jeff Stafford - 475 votes - winner
David White (Incumbent) - 393 votes
TIPPAH COUNTY
Ripley
Alderman at Large
Barry H. Cook - 182 votes 30.59 percent
Brian Gates 124 votes - 20.84 percent
Chris Marsalis - 288 votes - 48.40 percent
Aldermen, Ward 1
Joey Bryant (Incumbent) - 212 votes 97.25 percent - winner
Alderman, Ward 2
Homer Richardson (Incumbent) - 79 votes - 46.75 percent
Ken Walker - 89 votes 52.66 percent
Alderman Ward 4
Stephen Freeman (Incumbent) - 100 votes - 99.01 percent - winner
In the Democrat Primary:
Alderman, Ward 2
Rico McDonald - 20 votes 100 percent - winner
Alderman, Ward 3
Jackie McKenzie (Incumbent) - 11 votes 73.33 percent - winner
UNION COUNTY
New Albany
Mayor
Chuck Garrett (Republican) - 514 votes
Tim Kent (Republican) (Incumbent) - 592 votes - winner
Police Chief
Chris Robertson (Republican) (Incumbent) - 1,052 votes
Aldermen races
Ward 1
Mark Bishop - 60 votes
William Ashley Kidd - 142 votes - winner
Ward 2
Gary Edwards - 24 votes
Tim Johnson - 34 votes
Jim Gann - 17 votes
Adam Hardy - 76 votes
David Drew Horn - 165 votes - winner
Ward 3
Penelope "Penny" Johnson Blissett - 56 votes
Kevin Dale White (Incumbent) - 101 votes - winner
Ward 4
Diane Jones - 33 votes
Ronnie Parker - 199 votes
Wil Tucker (Incumbent) - 236 votes - winner
Aldermen at-large
Keith Conlee (Incumbent) - 937 votes -winner
Jeffery Knox - 133 votes