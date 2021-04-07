djr-2021-02-03-news-throughfare-vote-twp6
Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday for primary elections across Northeast Mississippi.

Here's a list of results across our region:

CHICKASAW COUNTY

Okolona

Mayor

Eldridge J. Lowe (Democrat) - 434 votes - 65.36 percent - winner

Sherman R. Carouthers (Democrat) - 225 votes - 33.89 percent

Police Chief

Tommie J. Ivy Sr. (Democrat) - 413 votes - 61.83 percent - winner

William "Booman" Randle Jr. (Democrat) - 255 votes - 38.17 percent

Aldermen races

Ward 1

Doris Ann-Lowe Bailey (Democrat) - 45 votes - 45.55 percent

Sarah Bean (Democrat) - 25 votes - 24.75 percent

Jesse James Carouthers (Democrat) - 18 votes - 17.82 percent

Anthony Hicks (Democrat) - 13 votes - 12.87 percent

Ward 2

Angela Lavette Gardner - 45 votes - 42.06 percent

Bennett Moore (Democrat) - 61 votes - 57.01 percent - winner

Ward 3

Jarvis Brumby (Democrat) - 77 votes - 67.54 percent - winner

Louise Floyd Cole - 37 votes - 32.46 percent

Ward 4

Imogene Armstrong (Democrat) - 36 votes - 36.73 percent

Marsha M. Gates - 62 votes - 63.27 percent - winner

Ward 5

Mary L. Gates (Democrat) - 51 votes - 46.36 percent

Robert Matt Hughes -59 votes - 53.64 percent

Ward 6

Shirley Bogan (Democrat) - 47 votes - 36.60 percent

Aundra Thomas - 24 votes - 19.20 percent

Austin White - 24 votes - 19.20 percent

Corey Young - 30 votes - 24 percent

CLAY COUNTY

West Point

Mayor

Rod Bobo (D) 1,593 votes - 55.33 percent - winner

Cole Bryant (D) 1,503 votes - 47.9 percent

Tammy Parkerson (D) 68 votes - 2 percent

Council

Ward 1

Leta Turner (Democrat) 262 votes - 55.88 percent - winner

Linda Hannah 198 votes - 43.9 percent

Ward 2

William Binder (Democrat) 368 votes - 98.13 percent - winner

Ward 3

Ken Poole (Democrat) 330 votes - 61.34 percent - winner

Jonas Robison 208 votes - 38.66 percent

Ward 4

Keith McBrayer (Democrat) 647 votes - 99.23 percent - winner

Ward 5

Jasper Pittman (Democrat) 262 votes - 58.33 percent - winner

Colby Pennington 185 votes - 41.2 percent

ITAWAMBA COUNTY

Fulton

Mayor

Barry Childers (Republican) - 269 votes - 36 percent

Emily Quinn (Republican) - 477 votes - 64 percent votes - winner

John Maxcy (Democrat) - 72 votes

Aldermanen races

Liz Beasley (Republican) - 215 votes 28 percent

Brad Chatham (Republican) - 409 votes- 55 percent - winner

Matt Stanford (Republican) - 122 votes - 17 percent

Earleen Young - 71 votes

Ward 1

Doug Strickland (R) - 39 votes

Khiry Pope (D) - 25 votes - 40 percent

Daisy Stone (D) - 41 votes - 60 percent - winner

Ward 2

Richard Comer (R) - 113 votes - 50 percent

Drew Gough (R) - 38 votes - 18 percent

Buddy Wayne Haynes (R) - 10 votes - 5 percent

Martin Richardson (R) - 33 votes - 15 percent

Sharon Russell (R) - 26 votes - 12 percent

Ward 3

Matt Moore (R) - 51 votes - 24 percent

Russ Ramey (R) - 92 votes - 45 percent

Cory Shotts (R) - 63 votes - 30 percent

Ward 4

Jim Holland (R) - 80 votes - 29 percent

Corey Moore (R) - 123 votes - 46 percent

Steven Steele (R) - 70 votes - 25 percent

LEE COUNTY

Baldwyn (Source: Baldwyn News)

Mayor

Roslynn Clark (D) 525 votes - winner

Michael James (D) 468 votes 

Alderman at-large

Sherri Buse - 400 votes

Lynda Conlee - 571 votes - winner

Police Chief

Troy Agnew - 342 votes

Roy Ragin - 649 votes - winner

Ward 1

Angeleque Agnew Beene - 123 votes

Lee Bowdry - 156 votes

Rhyne Howell - 32 votes

Ward 2

Tonya Billips - 125 votes

Pamela McKinney Green - 37 votes

Tom Nelson - 111 votes

Ward 3

William Bird Agnew - 58 votes

Lamar Anderson - 20 votes

Peggy Grice - 39 votes

Lakeisha Eades Isabell - 31 votes

Phil Rowman - 77 votes

Ward 4

Beverly Eckford - 57 votes

Ricky Massengill - 69 votes

Tammie C. Waters - 58 votes

Shannon

Mayor

Thomas Abernathy (D) - 159 votes

Paul Lyles (D) - 199 votes

Ward 1

Bryant Thompson - 42 votes - winner

Ward 2

Ricky Grubbs - 6 votes

Debbie Johnson – 35 votes

Joey McCord – 68 votes - winner

Ward 3

Lucy Blair – 51 votes

Andrea Estes – 75 votes - winner

Ward 4

Darlene Bowers - 29 votes

Charlie M. Foster - 32 vots

Kelvin Miller - 28 votes

MONROE COUNTY

Nettleton

Mayor

Mem Riley (Incumbent) - 341 votes - 51 percent - winner

Phillip Baulch - 331 votes - 49 percent

Chief of Police

Gary Monaghan (Incumbent) - 450 votes - 67 percent - winner

Thomas Adams - 226 votes - 33 percent

Aldermen races

Ward 1

Mike Fulco (Independent) - 65 votes - 41 percent

Levi Lee - 95 votes - 59 percent - winner

Ward 2

Jeff Finch (Independent) - 165 votes - 100 percent

Ward 3

Iry L. Gladey (Independent) - 55 votes - 40 percent

Eric Moore - 70 votes - 51 percent winner

Sheaneter Johnson Bogan - 12 votes - 9 percent

Ward 4

Daniel Lee (Independent) - 157 votes - 100 percent

Alderman-at-large

Nathan A. Moore - 195 votes - 30 percent

Sammy John Raper - 245 votes - 37 percent

Herbert Arnold - 217 votes - 33 percent

Herbert Arnold and Sammy John Raper will advance to the April 27 runoff. All Nettleton candidates run Democrat.

Aberdeen

Mayor (special election runoff)

Charles Scott - 797 votes - 53 percent - winner

Doug Stone - 694 votes - 47 percent

Amory

Aldermen races

Ward 1

Buddy Carlisle (Incumbent) (Republican) - 108 votes - 43 percent

Clint Evans (Republican) - 144 votes - 57 percent - winner

Ward 2

James E. Whitfield (Democrat) - 21 votes - 8 percent

Barry Woods Sr. (Democrat) - 110 votes - 41 percent

Edsel “Blade” Hampton (Democrat) - 90 votes - 33 percent

John L. Ezell (Democrat) - 46 votes - 17 percent

Edsel 'Blade' Hampton and Barry Woods Sr. will advance to the April 27 runoff

PONTOTOC COUNTY

Ecru

Republican Primary

Mayor

Jeff Smith (Republican) (Incumbent) - 87 votes

Patty Turk (Republican) - 159 votes - winner

Aldermen race

Allison Richardson (Incumbent) - 181

James Speck (Incumbent) - 157 votes

Joey Tharp - 159 votes

Jeannie Thompson - 169 votes

Gable Todd - 206 votes

Richie Turner (Incumbent) - 127 votes

The top 5 aldermen above advance to General Election, along with Gloria High (I) D.

Pontotoc

Republican primary

Mayor

Sara Cornwell (Republican) - 198 votes

Bob Peeples (Republican) (Incumbent) - 658 votes - winner

Aldermen races

Ward 1

Lena Chew (Incumbent)

Ward 2

Kevin Purdon - 80 votes

Jimma Smith - 102 votes

Trai Stegall - 56 votes

Ward 3

Joe DiDonna - 76 votes

Rickey Hill - 30 votes

D.R. Simmons (Incumbent) - 62 votes

Ward 4

David Anderson - 126 votes

Rayburn Mapp (Incumbent) - 124 votes

Alderman at-large

Jeff Stafford - 475 votes - winner

David White (Incumbent) - 393 votes

TIPPAH COUNTY

Ripley

Alderman at Large

Barry H. Cook - 182 votes 30.59 percent

Brian Gates 124 votes - 20.84 percent

Chris Marsalis - 288 votes - 48.40 percent

Aldermen, Ward 1

Joey Bryant (Incumbent) - 212 votes 97.25 percent - winner

Alderman, Ward 2

Homer Richardson (Incumbent) - 79 votes - 46.75 percent

Ken Walker - 89 votes 52.66 percent

Alderman Ward 4

Stephen Freeman (Incumbent) - 100 votes - 99.01 percent - winner

In the Democrat Primary:

Alderman, Ward 2

Rico McDonald - 20 votes 100 percent - winner

Alderman, Ward 3

Jackie McKenzie (Incumbent) - 11 votes 73.33 percent - winner

UNION COUNTY

New Albany

Mayor

Chuck Garrett (Republican) - 514 votes

Tim Kent (Republican) (Incumbent) - 592 votes - winner

Police Chief

Chris Robertson (Republican) (Incumbent) - 1,052 votes

Aldermen races

Ward 1

Mark Bishop - 60 votes

William Ashley Kidd - 142 votes - winner

Ward 2

Gary Edwards - 24 votes

Tim Johnson - 34 votes

Jim Gann - 17 votes

Adam Hardy - 76 votes

David Drew Horn - 165 votes - winner

Ward 3

Penelope "Penny" Johnson Blissett - 56 votes

Kevin Dale White (Incumbent) - 101 votes - winner

Ward 4

Diane Jones - 33 votes

Ronnie Parker - 199 votes

Wil Tucker (Incumbent) - 236 votes - winner

Aldermen at-large

Keith Conlee (Incumbent) - 937 votes -winner

Jeffery Knox - 133 votes

