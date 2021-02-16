Here's a list of business closings for Wednesday, Feb. 17.
• Toyota Mississippi has canceled second shift production for Tuesday, Feb. 16, and will delay first shift production for Wednesday, Feb. 17. Employees can call the plant status line at 662-317-4444 or check the fuse app for more information.
• Tupelo City Hall and all administrative buildings will remain closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the recommendation of Mayor Jason Shelton and Tupelo City Council after evaluation of roadways and bridges by City of Tupelo emergency crews and personnel. Tupelo remains under a Local Emergency Proclamation and all citizens have been urged not to drive.
• North Mississippi Health Services has announced the following closures for Wednesday, Feb. 17:
Tupelo:
- Barnes Crossing Medical Clinic
- Business Services Center
- Center for Business Health
- Center for Digestive Health
- Children’s Clinic-Tupelo
- Diabetes Treatment Center
- Garfield Clinic
- IMA-Tupelo
- Longtown Imaging
- Longtown Medical Complex
- Neurology Consultants
- NMMC Acute Care & Trauma Clinic
- NMMC Bariatric Clinic
- NMMC Behavioral Health Clinic
- NMMC Behavioral Health Center (outpatient services)
- NMMC Breast Care Center
- NMMC Breast & General Surgery Clinic
- NMMC Cancer Care
- NMMC Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation
- NMMC Family Medicine Residency Center
- NMMC Health Information Services
- NMMC Hematology Oncology
- NMMC Maternal Fetal Medicine
- NMMC Outpatient Infusion
- NMMC Outpatient Wound Center
- NMMC Outpatient Preventive Foot Care Center
- NMMC Outpatient Rehabilitation Center (Longtown)
- NMMC Radiation Oncology
- NMMC Sleep Disorders Center
- NMMC Vein Center
- NMMC Wellness Centers (Tupelo, Amory, Iuka, Baldwyn, Pontotoc, West Point)
- North Mississippi Neurosurgical Services
- North Mississippi Regional Pain Consultants
- North Mississippi Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
- North Mississippi Retina Center
- North Mississippi Surgery Center
- Orthopedic Trauma Clinic
- Pulmonary Consultants
- Rheumatology Consultants
- South Madison Medical Clinic
- West Tupelo Medical Clinic & Urgent Care
- Work Link
NOTE: Tupelo Med Serve will be open with special hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Amory:
- NMMC Gilmore-Amory Wound Center
- NMMC Gilmore-Amory Wellness Center
- NMMC Gilmore-Amory Outpatient Rehabilitation
- Amory Children's Clinic
- Amory Medical Clinic
- Amory Specialty Clinic
Pontotoc:
- Outpatient Rehabilitation Center
- Pontotoc Medical Clinic
- Pontotoc Wellness Center
West Point:
- NMMC-West Point Wellness Center
- North Mississippi Surgery Clinic
- The Women’s Group-West Point
- West Point Children's Clinic
- West Point Internal Medicine
NOTE: West Point Urgent Care will be open with special hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hamilton, Ala.:
- Hamilton (AL) Primary Care Center
- North Mississippi Medical Center-Hamilton Outpatient Rehabilitation
- Wellness Center
Other various NMHS locations:
- Baldwyn Medical Clinic
- Belmont Family Medical Clinic
- Booneville Medical Clinic
- Calhoun County Medical Clinic
- Chickasaw Medical Clinic
- Children’s Clinic-Saltillo
- Ecru Medical Clinic
- Eupora Family Medical Clinic
- Eupora Pediatric Clinic
- Fulton Medical Clinic
- Hamilton (MS) Medical Clinic
- Iuka Medical Clinic
- Kilmichael Family Medical Clinic
- Maben Medical Clinic
- New Albany Medical Clinic
- NMMC Cancer Care (Starkville)
- North Mississippi Urology (Starkville)
- Okolona Medical Clinic
- Oxford Medical Clinic
- Saltillo Medical Clinic
- Verona Medical Clinic