Here's a list of schools in the Northeast Mississippi area that are closed due to winter weather on Jan. 11.

Aberdeen School District - Virtual learning day

Alcorn School District - Closed

Amory School District - Closed

Baldwyn School District - Closed

Benton County School District - Two hour delayed start

Booneville School District - Closed

Calhoun County School District - Closed, but operating virtually

Chickasaw County School District - Two hour delayed start

Houston County School District - Two hour delayed start

Itawamba Community College (all locations) - Closed

Itawamba County School District - Closed

Lee County School District - Closed

Marshall County School District - Closed

Monroe County School District - Closed

Nettleton School District - Closed

New Albany School District - Closed

North Tippah School District - Closed, but Group B will remain on hybrid schedule

Oxford School District - Open on regular schedule

Pontotoc City School District - Two hour delayed start

Pontotoc County School District - Virtual learning day

Prentiss County School District - Campus closed, but continuing virtually

South Tippah School District - Closed

Tishomingo County School District - Closed

Tupelo Public School District - Closed

Union County School District - Closed

This list will be updated.

