Here's a list of schools in the Northeast Mississippi area that are closed due to winter weather on Jan. 11.
Aberdeen School District - Virtual learning day
Alcorn School District - Closed
Amory School District - Closed
Baldwyn School District - Closed
Benton County School District - Two hour delayed start
Booneville School District - Closed
Calhoun County School District - Closed, but operating virtually
Chickasaw County School District - Two hour delayed start
Houston County School District - Two hour delayed start
Itawamba Community College (all locations) - Closed
Itawamba County School District - Closed
Lee County School District - Closed
Marshall County School District - Closed
Monroe County School District - Closed
Nettleton School District - Closed
New Albany School District - Closed
North Tippah School District - Closed, but Group B will remain on hybrid schedule
Oxford School District - Open on regular schedule
Pontotoc City School District - Two hour delayed start
Pontotoc County School District - Virtual learning day
Prentiss County School District - Campus closed, but continuing virtually
South Tippah School District - Closed
Tishomingo County School District - Closed
Tupelo Public School District - Closed
Union County School District - Closed
This list will be updated.