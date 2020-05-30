A group is holding a rally in Tupelo to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while being taken into police custody in Minnesota.
The event at Fairpark began at 5 p.m. and is scheduled to last until 8 p.m.
Similar events are also happening today in Petal and Oxford.
An event organizer has also encouraged attendees to show up to Monday's Tupelo Outreach Task Force/Police Advisory Board meeting.
An organizer encouraged attendees to attend an upcoming joint meeting with the Tupelo Outreach Task Force, Police Advisory Board and city officials Monday at 10am. Screenshot of event below: pic.twitter.com/SsgMPJQqHV— Danny M. (@Danny_McArthur_) May 31, 2020
It's over an hour and a half into the "662 Stands with 612" event in Fairpark and people are still out here sharing their own stories and perspectives at the rally #BlacklivesMaters— Danny M. (@Danny_McArthur_) May 30, 2020
Some speakers spoke about local tragedies such as Amiya Braxton and Ronnie Shumpert as shaping their reactions to nationwide protests about #blacklivesmatter— Danny M. (@Danny_McArthur_) May 30, 2020
HAPPENING NOW: Several people are rallying at Fairpark in Tupelo to protest the recent death of George Floyd >>:https://t.co/81rRNu7cMU pic.twitter.com/IffR5HKqon— Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal (@DJournalnow) May 30, 2020
“No justice, no peace,” is what people are chanting here as the protest continues here at Fairpark. pic.twitter.com/13AQ6xoilf— Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal (@DJournalnow) May 30, 2020
The event page 662 Stands With 612 originally mentioned the city denying a permit for the rally to take place, but later updated stating Mayor Jason Shelton reached out to event organizers and granted them permission. Shelton responded to the Daily Journal on Twitter saying "no group requested a permit to assemble prior to today. No permits have been denied by the City of Tupelo."
A peaceful assembly to speak out against the killing of George Floyd has been permitted for Fairpark from 5-8pm tonight. No counter protestors will be allowed in Fairpark during those hours. No activity outside of Fairpark has been permitted.— Jason Shelton (@jasonformiss) May 30, 2020
The event also details that citizens will march against the recent comments of Petal Mayor Hal Marx. On Tuesday, Marx tweeted, saying he “didn't see anything unreasonable”: "If you can say you can't breathe, you're breathing. Most likely that man died of overdose or heart attack."
Marx's comments have since sparked protests and calls for his resignation, including from his own city board members.
Protestors will also march against the case of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert, who was shot and killed by a Tupelo police officer in 2016.
The Daily Journal will have full coverage of today's protest and will post updates on our Facebook and Twitter accounts.