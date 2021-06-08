2:55 p.m. UPDATE
The NWS issued a Flash Flood Warning for Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah and Union counties until 6 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning including Booneville MS, New Albany MS, Pontotoc MS until 6:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/oKrbiy9wQg— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) June 8, 2021
2:50 p.m. UPDATE
According to NWS, A Severe Thunderstorm continues for Tupelo, Saltillo and Verona until 3 p.m.
ORIGINAL STORY
MEMPHIS - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis issued a Tornado Warning for Lee County, which includes areas in Tupelo, Verona and Plantersville until 3 p.m.
Tornado Warning including Tupelo MS, Verona MS, Plantersville MS until 3:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/nGccW7Dc4c— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) June 8, 2021
NWS said the warning continues for areas in Mantachie and Mooreville.
Tornado Warning continues for Mantachie MS, Mooreville MS until 3:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/l6roU3oEpN— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) June 8, 2021
We will continue to update this story as we receive reports.