UPDATE (2:50 p.m.)
We have reached the listening session portion of today's event.
More people continue to fill up here at Fairpark as the listening session has begun. pic.twitter.com/JxKxhPNvhH— Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal (@DJournalnow) June 6, 2020
UPDATE (2:43 p.m.)
Here's a snippet from Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley's speech at Fairpark today, following the march:
“We’ve got to get a little uncomfortable” if we want change. Northern District PSC @BrandonPresley pic.twitter.com/WbSVLKKqif— Taylor Vance (@Taylor_Vance28) June 6, 2020
UPDATE (2:31 p.m.)
The march ended in Fairpark in downtown.
We're at Fairpark in Tupelo after marching from Lee County courthouse pic.twitter.com/4gDaqOIHRb— Caleb Bedillion (@CalebBedillion) June 6, 2020
Scenes from Tupelo pic.twitter.com/pGdbF64A0N— Caleb Bedillion (@CalebBedillion) June 6, 2020
The march has concluded and now protestors are on the sidewalk waving signs. The listening session is about to begin shortly... pic.twitter.com/gAguSXDE2y— Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal (@DJournalnow) June 6, 2020
UPDATE (2:12 p.m.)
The march has come to an end.
The march has ended at Fairpark in front of City Hall. pic.twitter.com/VmjXivUqAV— Taylor Vance (@Taylor_Vance28) June 6, 2020
UDPATE (2:08 p.m.)
Watch a replay of our live video here:
TUPELO - Indivisible Northeast Mississippi, a local grassroots organization, is preparing to host a peaceful march and listening session in downtown Tupelo to discuss ways to improve relationships between citizens and local law enforcement.
June 6, 2020
The march began at 2 p.m. Protesters will meet at the civil rights monument near the courthouse and march from the Square to Fairpark near City Hall.
Community leaders and citizens will voice their concerns they have regarding law enforcement. Local elected officials, including Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton, are expected to respond to the concerns.
The Daily Journal will have team coverage of today's march and rally. Follow our Twitter and Facebook accounts for live updates.
There are other protest and rallies planned across Northeast Mississippi, such as Starkville, Pontotoc, Booneville, and Ripley.