UPDATE (2:50 p.m.) 

We have reached the listening session portion of today's event. 

UPDATE (2:43 p.m.)

Here's a snippet from Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley's speech at Fairpark today, following the march: 

UPDATE (2:31 p.m.)

The march ended in Fairpark in downtown. 

UPDATE (2:12 p.m.) 

The march has come to an end. 

UDPATE (2:08 p.m.)

Watch a replay of our live video here:

TUPELO - Indivisible Northeast Mississippi, a local grassroots organization, is preparing to host a peaceful march and listening session in downtown Tupelo to discuss ways to improve relationships between citizens and local law enforcement.

The march began at 2 p.m. Protesters will meet at the civil rights monument near the courthouse and march from the Square to Fairpark near City Hall.

Community leaders and citizens will voice their concerns they have regarding law enforcement. Local elected officials, including Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton, are expected to respond to the concerns.

The Daily Journal will have team coverage of today's march and rally. Follow our Twitter and Facebook accounts for live updates.

There are other protest and rallies planned across Northeast Mississippi, such as Starkville, Pontotoc, Booneville, and Ripley.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus