6:15 p.m. UPDATE

The NWS issued a Tornado Warning for Lee and Pontotoc County until 7 p.m. This includes areas in Tupelo, Pontotoc and Saltillo.

2:55 p.m. UPDATE

The NWS issued a Flash Flood Warning for Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah and Union counties until 6 p.m.

2:50 p.m. UPDATE

According to NWS, A Severe Thunderstorm continues for Tupelo, Saltillo and Verona until 3 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

MEMPHIS - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis issued a Tornado Warning for Lee County, which includes areas in Tupelo, Verona and Plantersville until 3 p.m.

NWS said the warning continues for areas in Mantachie and Mooreville.

We will continue to update this story as we receive reports.

