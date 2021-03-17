NWS Severe Weather Outlook 3/17
Jayson Burnett

Another line of severe storms is making its way into the Northeast Mississippi area this afternoon and is expected to continue into late Wednesday evening.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis, much of the area is at a high to slight risk level with the main threats being significant amounts of hail, damaging winds, and a possibility for some tornadoes.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for Itawamba and Monroe counties until 7 p.m.

We will continue to update this story with the latest information from the NWS.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus