6:30 p.m. update
- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has issued for Itawamba and Monroe County until 7:15 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Smithville MS, Tremont MS, Tilden MS until 7:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/bgugAlGXSG— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) March 17, 2021
6:00 p.m. update
- The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Tornado Warning for Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe until 6:30 p.m.
Tornado Warning continues for Okolona MS, Nettleton MS, Shannon MS until 6:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/p5c9Bpqzn6— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) March 17, 2021
MEG issues Tornado Warning for Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe [MS] till 6:30 PM CDT https://t.co/v2TWEzalmU— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) March 17, 2021
- A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Calhoun and Chickasaw County until 10:00 p.m.
5:00 p.m. update
- The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Itawamba, Lee, Prentiss, and Tishomingo counties until 8:45 p.m.
MEG issues Flash Flood Warning for Itawamba, Lee, Prentiss, Tishomingo [MS] till 8:45 PM CDT https://t.co/U24Ly7MhV7— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) March 17, 2021
- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, and Union counties until 5:45 p.m.
MEG issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Pontotoc [MS] till 5:45 PM CDT https://t.co/bMrQ57tare— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) March 17, 2021
Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Tupelo MS, Saltillo MS, Baldwyn MS until 5:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/lzgxR0CWNW— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) March 17, 2021
4:45 p.m. update
- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Benton, Lafayette, Marshall, and Union counties until 5:15 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including New Albany MS, Hickory Flat MS, Myrtle MS until 5:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Lydp5zGWh0— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) March 17, 2021
3:30 p.m. update
- The National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis has issued a Tornado Warning for Itawamba, Prentiss and Tishomingo counties until 3:45 p.m.
This includes surrounding areas near Belmont.
MEG issues Tornado Warning for Itawamba, Prentiss, Tishomingo [MS] till 3:45 PM CDT https://t.co/WbF9jJPGh8— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) March 17, 2021
Tornado Warning including Belmont MS, Golden MS, Dennis MS until 3:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/fkL5jo9UlP— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) March 17, 2021
Original story
Another line of severe storms is making its way into the Northeast Mississippi area this afternoon and is expected to continue into late Wednesday evening.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis, much of the area is at a high to slight risk level with the main threats being significant amounts of hail, damaging winds, and a possibility for some tornadoes.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect for Itawamba and Monroe counties until 7 p.m.
MEG continues Tornado Watch for Itawamba, Monroe [MS] till 7:00 PM CDT https://t.co/HmHGVaPXEf— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) March 17, 2021
We will continue to update this story with the latest information from the NWS.