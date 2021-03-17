6:30 p.m. update

- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has issued for Itawamba and Monroe County until 7:15 p.m.

6:00 p.m. update

- The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Tornado Warning for Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe until 6:30 p.m.

- A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Calhoun and Chickasaw County until 10:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. update

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Itawamba, Lee, Prentiss, and Tishomingo counties until 8:45 p.m.

- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, and Union counties until 5:45 p.m.

4:45 p.m. update

- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Benton, Lafayette, Marshall, and Union counties until 5:15 p.m.

3:30 p.m. update

- The National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis has issued a Tornado Warning for Itawamba, Prentiss and Tishomingo counties until 3:45 p.m.

This includes surrounding areas near Belmont.

Original story

Another line of severe storms is making its way into the Northeast Mississippi area this afternoon and is expected to continue into late Wednesday evening.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis, much of the area is at a high to slight risk level with the main threats being significant amounts of hail, damaging winds, and a possibility for some tornadoes.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for Itawamba and Monroe counties until 7 p.m.

We will continue to update this story with the latest information from the NWS.

