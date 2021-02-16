A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for some counties in the Northeast Mississippi area.
The warning is in affect in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tishomingo, and Union counties until Thursday evening at 6 p.m.
The National Weather Service (NWS) says heavy mixed precipitation is expected with total snow and sleet accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch.
The latest simulated radar loop, showing expected timing of snow late this evening through early Wednesday morning. This snow will be a precursor to heavier snow over AR and TN, and sleet/and patchy freezing rain over north MS Wednesday afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/FY5C9AKtCN— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) February 16, 2021
Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice.
The NWS also added these conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
