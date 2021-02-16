A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for some counties in the Northeast Mississippi area.

The warning is in affect in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tishomingo, and Union counties until Thursday evening at 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says heavy mixed precipitation is expected with total snow and sleet accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch.

Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice.

The NWS also added these conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

