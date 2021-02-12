A winter storm system is bringing more wintry mix weather to the area over the weekend into next week.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis on Friday issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Mid-South region, that includes portions of Northeast Mississippi, from Sunday evening through Monday.
📢 A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire Mid-South valid Sunday evening through Monday ❄️— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) February 12, 2021
Heavy mixed precipitation & significant accumulations are possible with this next system. #tnwx #mswx #mowx #arwx pic.twitter.com/U6FRxHRBgC
WHAT TO EXPECT
According to NWS, there is also a chance for some light freezing rain overnight Friday into Saturday over portions of Northeast Mississippi.
The NWS said more winter weather is expected on Sunday into Monday with areas in Northeast Mississippi possibly experiencing a mix of sleet and freezing rain.
Did you get enough winter weather overnight? If you didn't you are in luck. If you did, unfortunately another round of winter weather is coming on Sunday night into Monday. There will be a winter mix and it is a little earlier for amounts. #tnwx #mowx #mswx #arwx pic.twitter.com/X2GC7UZNeC— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) February 11, 2021
Wind chills for Sunday and Monday are forecast to fall below zero areas north of Interstate 40 near Memphis. Wind chills in portions of north Mississippi could fall into the single digits.
Another round of wintry weather is possible on next Wednesday and Thursday.
Saturday afternoon update:
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for some counties in Northeast Mississippi, according to the NWS.
The warning was issued for Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Prentiss, and Tishomingo counties from Sunday Feb. 14 until Tuesday, Feb. 16.
⚠Hot off the presses!— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) February 13, 2021
We've been upgraded to a Winter Weather Warning as well as a Wind Chill Advisory. Check it out below 👇#tnwx #arwx #mswx #mowx pic.twitter.com/APDUbK3lWJ
WHAT TO EXPECT
- A light wintry precipitation will begin to move in as early as the morning hours on Sunday. Sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch.
- Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.