JACKSON - At least two northeast Mississippi law enforcement agencies assisted in an undercover human trafficking investigation that led to five arrests in Rankin County.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation conducted an undercover sting Dec. 3 in Pearl which resulted in the arrest of five people, all charged with procuring sexual servitude of a minor and exploitation of a child.
Arrested were Michael Starks, 50; Kentaveus Woodard, 21; Aramis Clerk, 28; Samual Page, 25; and Arthur Jackson, 30. MBI did not release the hometowns of those arrested.
“The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is committed to apprehending sex traffickers and sex buyers while helping our most vulnerable,” said MBI director Lt. Col. Lee Morrison. “The dedicated Human Trafficking Unit of MBI continues to plan and execute operations aimed at identifying and separating human trafficking victims, both adults and minors, from their perpetrators.”
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, Clinton Police Department, Columbia Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Constable’s Office and the Oxford Police Department also assisted in the operation.
If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.