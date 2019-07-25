TUPELO - The Tupelo arts scene received a financial boost from the Mississippi Arts Commission for the 2020 fiscal year. Members of the Tupelo Arts Council received more than $81,000 in grants, according to a press release from Tupelo Arts Council president Melanie Deas.
The grants are part of nearly $1.4 million the MAC awarded in 2019-2020, which are funded in part from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
“The Mississippi Arts Commission is proud to support arts organizations as well as arts activities and festivals around the state through grant-making,” said Malcolm White, executive director of MAC in the press release. “These funds help broaden the reach of arts by educating our communities about Mississippi’s enduring creative legacy and offering arts experiences and performances to people in nearly every area of the state.”
Gumtree Museum of Art, Link Centre, North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra, and Tupelo Ballet were among the organizations which received operating grants. The Gumtree Museum of Art received $13,400. Link Centre received $23,100 and the Tupelo Ballet received $14,300. The North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra received a year two application grant with an award of $20,100.
Applying for an operating grant is something Tupelo Ballet has been doing ever since it was organized in 1982, said founder and artistic director Sharon Long. Long said the grant will help fund productions of the Nutcracker and a spring production of Sleeping Beauty.
Grants help offset expenses such as staff, production, sets and props, Long said. A lot of the grant money will be used for orchestra, costumes and salaries for guest artists. Tupelo Ballet has a long history of involving a live orchestra in its productions and partner with the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra. The organization also performs free school shows.
Most of the operating expenses are covered on a regional basis through ticket sales, special grants and city help, yet Long said the grants show their work is appreciated on a national scale.
“Even though we have our own fundraising efforts within our community, the statewide and national support we receive from the arts commission is very important for us not only financially, but ultimately, as far as our organization is concerned, support is on a national effort because the Mississippi Arts Commission receives funds from the National Endowment of the Arts,” Long said.
Civic Ballet received a $4,400 project grant to help support its spring production of "Alice in Wonderland."
Tupelo artist Jennifer Hudson received an individual artist mini grant of $500 to purchase class supplies for photography.
Three local musicians and artists were named to the state artist roster. Madison K. Francis Jr. was an individual artist roster approved applicant for visual arts, and the duo of Mary Frances Massey and Paul Tate were approved for jazz/blues, piano and guitar.
Ten Tupelo Public Schools were named as Whole Schools, which Deas described as a comprehensive statewide arts education program.
Among the public schools named were: Carver Elementary, Joyner Elementary, King Early Childhood Education Center, Lawhon Elementary School, Lawndale Elementary School, Milam Elementary School, Parkway Elementary School, Pierce Street Elementary, Rankin Elementary and Tupelo Middle School.
Thomas Street Elementary School was named a Model Whole School.
“The strong level of continuing support our organizations and artists receive from MAC is not just a testament to the quality of the arts here in Tupelo but an affirmation of the faith our community places in us to entertain, educate and enlighten each season,” Deas said in a press release.