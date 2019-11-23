Tupelo • Approximately 125 people lined up for the 4th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at Peoples Community Baptist Church. Last year, the church gave away approximately 200 turkeys. Peoples Community Baptist Church partnered with Lawndale Presbyterian and Lawndale Church of Christ to provide over 200 turkeys this year to needy families in the community on a first come, first serve basis.
Over a dozen volunteers helped give out turkeys, some helping take turkeys to vehicles as needed. Once they reached the end of the line, volunteers took any remaining turkeys to area apartment complexes to give them to those who weren’t able to get out.
“This is our fourth year doing it, and every year it’s getting bigger and bigger. We want to be known as the community that gives back during the Thanksgiving season,” Pastor Stevie McKinney of Peoples Community Baptist Church said. “We give God all the glory.”