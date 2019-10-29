Macy’s Townhouse in Tupelo was named as one of the best hotels for dogs, according to the Dog Hotel Critic.
The dog hotel was among five currently open and one upcoming dog hotel on the list and was praised for “The small townhouse atmosphere, the George Smith mohair sofas, the arrangement of suites, the 24 hour staffing and doglimo service.”
The hotel was also praised for its services, staff and new daycare location.
Another Mississippi hotel, Chancellors House in Oxford, was ranked as one of the eight best hotels for people with dogs.