TUPELO • Work has carried Prashant Lotwala all over the country but the 46-year-old park ranger, husband and father of two has fallen in love with Northeast Mississippi.
"Mississippi gets a bad rap a lot of time, but this is a hidden gem," said Lotwala, who has been the Natchez Trace Parkway chief ranger since April 2020. "Family living here is phenomenal, and this is coming from someone who has lived all over."
The week he and his family moved to Tupelo, four neighbors dropped by to bring them dinner.
"That has never happened to me before and I am very appreciative," he said. "Everywhere I go, I am treated with a smile and hospitality."
Born in India, Lotwala's family moved to New Jersey when he was 5. His career with the great outdoors actually began when he was in college. He interned summers with the Student Conservation Service, which sent him to different locations across the country.
"They exposed me to the outdoors," Lotwala said. "Thanks to that organization, people are able to see so much more than the small bubble that they live in."
He joined the National Park Service as a field ranger and spent 10 years at Lake Mead and Hoover Dam, working his way up to field supervisor. After that, he spent more than four years as a district ranger at Gulf Island National Seashore near Pensacola, Florida.
After a two-year stint working remotely as a training officer for the NPS headquarters in Washington, D.C., Lotwala had to figure out where to go next. He chose the Natchez Trace Parkway over Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. He said the parkway has a reputation of having some of the hardest working rangers in the entire park system.
Instead of trying to reinvent the wheel, he spent the first year in Tupelo sitting back, observing the veteran rangers and learning the system already in place at NTP.
"One of the challenges is that the locals don't see it as a national park," Lotwala said. "They call it the Trace, instead of the Natchez Trace Parkway. We offer a recreational opportunity for bikers, walkers or folks looking for a leisurely drive."
Over the last seven years, there's been a big push for better traffic safety, Lotwala said. Crashes are down for now, but he's not certain how long that will last.
"But COVID-19 changed the use patterns and we don't really know when those patterns will return," he said.
While waiting for the visitors to return, Lotwala decided the entire parkway could use a little spring cleaning, starting with the signs. Rangers are in the process of taking an inventory of all the signs up and down the 444-mile length. The includes not only roadside stops, but also wayfinding and entrance signs. Anything that is faded or tattered will be replaced.
"That is the first thing people we when they enter the park, and we want to make a good first impression," Lotwala said. "We just completed the first quarter to the north and had 1,100 signs."
Another challenge is keeping commercial vehicles and non-recreational hauling off of the parkway. In recent years, more and more 18-wheelers have been spotted on the road.
"The majority of the truckers are not doing it intentionally," Lotwala said. "They are following local GPS directions. There has been a significant increase for commercial traffic. The problem is the parkway was not built for large trucks. They tear up the roadbed and leave potholes."
When refreshing the parkway's signs, Lotwala hopes to make the commercial vehicle ban clear and concise. He also plans to create a 30-second video explaining why commercial vehicles are not allowed and send it out to trucking companies, gas stations and truck stops.
Looking back on his first year, Lotwala is pleased with his decision to move to Tupelo.
"I never realized how many trees there are here," Lotwala said. "Mississippi is beautiful, with lush green grass. I am very pleased we moved here. The kids love it. I tell people it is small town living with big city amenities."