CORINTH • For 17-year-old Bennett Harwood, becoming Homecoming Queen for her high school was a dream she had since she was six years old.
Harwood was selected Homecoming Queen earlier this month after after being nominated by senior class votes and will walk at the Corinth High School’s homecoming game vs. Olive Branch on Sept. 13.
Harwood, a senior at Corinth High School, describes herself as a lot of things: outgoing, a people-pleaser, and person who loves meeting, talking to and caring for people. The teen is also modest: if you ask her how she became Homecoming Queen, she will tell you she has no idea and give all the thanks to her friends for nominating her and her schoolmates for voting for her.
Even though Harwood is super involved in several clubs at her school, with C Club, Key Club, Pep Club and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes being just a few she is involved in, and has been playing varsity soccer since the seventh grade, it is her mother, Neeley Bennett, who first mentions her being able to hold officer positions during her time at Corinth and being soccer captain this year.
Harwood remembers being in first period when she found out she was Homecoming Queen. Her principal came to her office and asked her teacher if Harwood could come to his office, and Harwood said he asked her a few questions about senior year and how everything was going.
“I was freaking out the whole time thinking, ‘Did I get it? Did I not?’ because I always knew they pulled up the girl who didn’t get it too,” Harwood said. “Then we sat down in his office, he said, ‘Guess there’s a congratulations in order,’ and that’s when I found out I got queen. I was really excited.”
Neeley Bennett said that Harwood was so nervous that she missed the clearly marked sign congratulating her on her win that was already hanging up. Harwood said she was so shocked after her win that she said she was nervous while reciting the pledge on her school’s intercom, yet the first thing she did after hearing the good news was call her mom to tell her.
The week leading up to homecoming also welcomes another milestone for Harwood: she’ll be turning 18 years old on Sept. 11. Harwood was born in a Tupelo hospital, and her mother said that her daughter wasn’t originally supposed to be born that day. She was a few weeks early, and in the frenzy Bennett said she that when she heard about the bombing of the twin towers, she wasn’t able to get a full grip of the severity because the hospital was in such a frenzy.
Despite the tragedy, Bennett considers it a “special day” and started collecting memorabilia of the day, as well as visited the Twin Towers memorial, in order to provide her daughter with a history of 9/11 and inspire her to share that information with her own children.
Having her birthday be the same day as 9/11 is something that Harwood said gives her complicated feelings. Harwood loves birthdays in general, but for her own, she said she can’t help but think of the loss that occurred that day.
“I just feel like on my birthday, I feel kind of bad celebrating because a lot of people died that day. I really feel for the people who lost things and who died that day while I was created,” Harwood said.
Harwood still looks forward to sharing the day with her family and friends. Her escort, Adam Davis, was one of the first to offer her a hug after she returned to homecoming, and other friends were just as excited. Harwood is also excited that her childhood friend, Sarah Kate Burns, will be walking with the homecoming court as C Club Sweetheart. She said her biggest fan by far has been her grandmother, Melinda Bennett, who she and her older brother call Wyn.
Harwood said her time at high school has been so great that she is sad to see it end. Unsurprisingly, her one piece of advice for her younger self is: “Don’t grow up because it’s a trap.”
Harwood plans to attend follow in the tradition of her family and attend Ole Miss. After college, she would like to be an occupational therapist because she likes helping people. For now, she will enjoy living out a fantasy that was first inspired when she attended her first homecoming parade and saw a girl who reminded her of her days of dressing up like a princess.
“I just want to be able to represent Corinth the way it should be as a queen. I want everyone to have a Homecoming and enjoy it and I hope everyone is as excited as I am,” Harwood said.