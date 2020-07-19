TUPELO - Leticia Gassaway is using her voice as a community leader to help educate and break down preconceived notions about a group. As the volunteer chairperson for El Centro, an organization that helps children with after-school work, Gassaway hopes to inspire students and those involved in creating the vision that hard work and determination leads to success in all aspects of life.
“I have been blessed in many ways and I believe by serving the community and representing the Hispanic community, I am setting a good example for our youth by representing someone they can identify with and emulate,” Gassaway said.
Originally from El Paso, Texas and raised in the small town of Silver City, New Mexico, Gassaway moved to Tupelo in 1990 after graduating from the University of New Mexico with a B.S. in Molecular Biology and B.A. in Spanish Literature, working first for United Blood Services, now known as Vitalant, for 13 years. For Gassaway, the move provided her a chance to travel, but once she met husband Kenny Gassaway, Tupelo became her home. Gassaway also has two sons, Robert and Ken, and two step sons, Joey and Phillip.
She now works at BancorpSouth as a bank analyst. During her time in Mississippi, she decided to go back to school and get an M.A. in Teaching English as a Second Language from the University of Mississippi, and that interest in education informs her work at El Centro. While most of the El Centro participants are Hispanic, Gassaway said the program is open to everyone and seeks to support children with after school activities, free tutoring, and providing updated technology and software for children to learn skills such as photography and movie-making.
“We try to keep them engaged in worthwhile activities and create an inviting and supportive environment by helping them with their educational needs,” Gassaway said.
While they serve the community in general, she said their most impactful gains are with Hispanic students. She cited statistics that Hispanic students make up one-fourth of the public school students in the US, but said their drop out rate is the highest among all ethnic groups.
“Those high school kids are the ones that have a special place in my heart. I’m trying to catch them before they decide to drop out,” Gassaway said.
Gassaway is also committed to educating adults, teaching free ESL classes at First Baptist Church. The program has several teachers and resources, and Gassaway said they served approximately 180 different people, including parents and children. She holds other leadership roles in the community, serving the local 4-H Club, Early Childhood Coalition, Mayor’s Outreach Task Force, and is a treasurer for the Lee County Democrats. She was honored for her efforts with the Committee for King 2020 Community Service Award, which she described as a surprise.
Gassaway has been part of El Centro since it was established in 2006. Then-director Carley Lovorn started the program with an initial CREATE grant for two years, and Gassaway was among board members recruited during that time. When Lovorn left the position and the financial crisis of 2008 hit, Gassaway said she took over as the volunteer chairperson to ensure the program continued.
“Because of the economic situation, we knew that our services were needed much more than before, so we couldn’t quit. That wasn’t an option,” Gassaway said. “Just by miracle, by getting random supplies from different people, and I picked up different items from yard sales, we kept the program going.”
A few years later, the program received United Way funding, and has today grown to be a resource both in the community and for Tupelo Schools. Tupelo Schools provides two certified teachers, and both Gassaway and regular El Centro volunteers also tutor. Classes average 25 to 35 students, and they serve approximately 80 active students in a year.
In 2015, El Centro was part of the All-America City team for Tupelo that travelled to Denver. It was the fifth time the city was honored as an All-America City. Gassaway brought along high school students and said they “had a blast” being included to help showcase diversity. Gassaway has also been able to see a generation of El Centro students leave high school, with some graduating from Ole Miss and having a student receiving a scholarship to Itawamba Community College. As a community resource, Gassaway has also helped guide students through FAFSA and other needs, and she said it is not uncommon to also be a resource for parents as well.
The most rewarding part of working with El Centro is being able to serve the community, Gassaway said. She noted the need for the program based on the significant among of Hispanic people in Mississippi and how there are limited places to go for assistance and guidance. As a leader, she said it is important to speak for those who cannot speak for themselves, and she hopes through her work in the community that she sees an increase in self-esteem and can mitigate the vast social differences among different ethnic groups.
“For me, it’s not so much that I picked to be a leader but that I wanted to be a voice, and I think a voice for the Hispanic community was needed,” Gassaway said.
When in regular operations, El Centro is open Tuesdays and Thursdays. Grades K-6 are taught from 4 to 5:30 p.m., while older students are taught from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Parents are grateful they can count on them for educational support, and Gassaway said students love to come and love the volunteers and teachers.
Gassaway encourages people to visit and volunteer with different organizations in Tupelo. For those who want to assist El Centro, she said they can always use volunteers or donations to improve and increase services. El Centro is currently located at the Link Centre, but Gassaway hopes that in the future they can expand to a bigger area.
“We want this to serve as a resource and a source of inspiration for the students and continue to be a social support presence for the community,” Gassaway said.