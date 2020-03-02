SALTILLO • Every spring for nearly two decades, motorists traveling along Highway 45 in Saltillo have been greeted by daffodils in the form of a large peace sign on the side of the road.
But for most of the past 18 years, few people knew Johnny “J.D.” Moore was responsible for roadside attraction or that the annual symbol of rebirth was intended as a gift for a country in mourning.
It was only after he died from complications from lung cancer in the summer of 2017 that the family started telling the secret.
“He planted them the Sunday after 9-11 (the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorists attacks that hit the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and bought down the Twin Towers in New York City),” said Moore’s daughter Johnna Moore Faulkner. “He went out early that morning and used an old water hose to layout the circle.
“It was the timing of it. He wanted to do something nice. Everyone was in such disarray after 9-11 that he thought it would bring a little joy and happiness.”
A humble and slightly mischievous man, Moore didn’t tell anybody about his extra curricular activities. It was only the next spring when the bulbs started blooming that he subtly let a select group know.
The following spring, when the daffodils popped up and the bright yellow blooms began greeting the world, Moore put wife Kathy Moore in the car for a Sunday afternoon tradition.
“We would drive around on Sundays with a shovel in the car,” she said. “We would stop at old home sites and he would dig up flowers. Buttercups were his favorite.
“We were just riding down the road, no particular place to go.”
When he drove past the peace symbol in full bloom, he just pointed at it.
“I said, ‘I wonder who did that?’ and he didn’t say anything,” Kathy said. “He just smiled at me. I said, “Oh, no, you didn’t.’”
His smile told her that he was responsible.
Moore held his secret close to his chest, only telling a handful of people and insisting they not reveal it to anyone else.
“He didn’t want everyone to know,” Faulkner said. “He was also scared that since he didn’t have permission (to plant in the highway right-of-way) that they might get mad and go out and dig it up.”
The 15-foot diameter symbol immediately became the talk of the town in the spring of 2002. It was obvious that the design didn’t appear by itself on the side of the road. But even though Moore had an affinity for daffodils – also known as buttercups, no one put two and two together.
“He always loved buttercups,” Faulkner said. “He lined our drive with them.”
Instead of being proud of her father’s rather public statement, Faulkner was mortified.
“That spring was my senior year. My friends through it was cool but I was a teenager and embarrassed,” Faulkner said. “It only has two legs. A peace sign is supposed to have three legs. He said, ‘It’s close enough.’”
As the years went on and she got older, Faulkner became more and more proud of her father’s rebellious gift to the community. When a local television station featured the mystery of peace sign in the spring of 2017, Moore’s family tried to get him to take credit, but he refused.
“He said, ‘Absolutely not.’ He would rather people enjoy it as a mystery,” Faulkner said. “He never took credit for it. He thought it was more fun to be anonymous.”
“Very few people knew it,” Moore said. “He always got a kick out of the speculation. That’s just the way he was.”
In the spring following her father’s death, Faulkner finally came forward and posted a comment on social media.
“I was surprised it went viral,” Faulkner said. “So many people made comments and shared it.
“People who knew him were not surprised to find out it was him. He was always doing something nice to make people happy.”
When first planted, the peace sign was a simple circle of single flowers. But over the years, the bulbs multiplied and the design filled in with more greenery and more blooms.
Now the bulbs are so packed, they produce more leaves than blooms. Thinning out the bulbs could refresh the 18-year-old symbol, but Faulkner is reticent.
“I don’t know that we would mess with it,” Faulkner said. “It’s a fluffy peace sign now. If it starts to look bad, it might need some attention.”