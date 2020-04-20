TUPELO • For more than 17 years, Melissa Ratliff has been working to create healing rather than teaching how to cope as a mental health strategy in Mississippi.
Ratliff, the owner and a therapist at Conscious Healing Therapies in Tupelo, has always been fascinated by how the mind works. She began her journey into alternative therapy from her own experiences in therapy as a teenager.
“I saw a couple of different therapists during that time and could really see the limitations in the field and knew that there had to be something better than what I was getting,” Ratliff said.
She started learning alternative therapies more than seven years ago, studying hypnotherapy, psychotherapy and spiritual development. Ratliff said she personally wanted to do more than what a four-year class or graduate school could teach, so she traveled to learn from people who she thought could.
Ratliff’s therapies center around the idea that a person can heal quicker if they are able to look deep within themselves at the “why” of different situations. She uses transpersonal processes such as hypnotherapy in order to help people learn how to go into the unconscious and be comfortable going into the subconscious.
“You have to dive under the water and learn how to breathe, and that’s not easy,” Ratliff said. “(Through hynotherapy) I feel like I found a way, may not be the way but it’s the way I know, to really dive into yourself,”
She opened her first private practice in 2008 and began taking on additional therapists by 2014. She has also traveled throughout the country for training and said she developed her own education and training in order to encourage more innovative practices in Mississippi.
“I really wanted Mississippi to have access to all these other (innovative practices) that other areas of our country have,” Ratliff said.
Ratliff wanted to “be the therapist who could work with anybody,” she said, and she’s created a practice where they’ll work with anyone regardless of what their issues are. She believes in the idea that people can be empowered to change their own lives and said she focuses on giving clients the tools to look deep within in order to heal.
“I want people to understand that they have the power to heal themselves and change their life no matter what it is or how bad it was. You can always write the story a different way, change what’s happening now,” Ratliff said.
She has built a practice of more than eight total therapists, administrative staff and a nurse practitioner. Ratliff described her team as a family where everyone could specialize in different types of therapy. The specialized therapies Conscious Healing Therapies offers include addiction treatment, Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing Therapy, family and relationship therapy, heart-centered breath therapy, Heart-Centered Hypnotherapy, play therapy, Ro-Hun Therapies, trauma therapy, and trauma focused CBT.
“Everyone here specializes in some form of therapy that is a little bit different,” Ratliff said. “We kind of do everything, and that was my goal.”
Conscious Healing Therapies lives by the philosophy that all are welcome and invites anyone who wants to heal. They began working with LGBT clients when they began having a lot of transgender clients other therapists couldn’t or wouldn’t work with, Ratliff said. Since then, they also began offering services to a variety of identities in the LGBT community, including running a trans support group and rotating LGBT support groups on Wednesday nights.
“There’s no judgment in here. When you walk through those doors, everyone’s the same in this building,” Ratliff said.
Ratliff said she also tries to offer free therapy options to provide quality mental health care regardless of a client’s ability to pay. The clinic usually has at least one or two therapists who do completely free caseloads. All groups are free. Space is limited for the free counseling services, but made available when possible. All groups are free but paused from meeting during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ratliff said the current pandemic presents a mental health imperative. For many, she said the crisis has allowed deep-rooted fears to surface, whether those be unconscious unhealed aspects, or dealing with current stresses brought on in response to the crisis, such as financial stress. She encourages people to talk about their worries and not ignore their issues.
Conscious Therapies is currently using telehealth for all services. They have also continued their Mindful Moments Group online to allow those located elsewhere to join and will continue to offer it online. The clinic was already set up to do telehealth, and Ratliff said she feels they can serve more people with these options. She hopes some of the expanded guidelines around telehealth stay in place to to continue serving clients who may be from further away.
Conscious Healing Therapies can be reached at 662-841-8020 or by emailing info@chtllc.com.