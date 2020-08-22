GUNTOWN • A rally to show support for law enforcement drew nearly 100 supporters in Guntown on Saturday afternoon.
PRIME, a private Facebook group, held its “Constitutional Sheriffs Rally” event at Manning Gardens to support county sheriffs and other law enforcement.
However, no local sheriffs were in attendance.
Lauren Smith, the founder of PRIME, organized Saturday’s rally, saying the purpose of the rally is to inform people on the importance of county sheriffs and their constitutional rights.
“We are holding a constitutional sheriff’s rally because of the importance that our sheriffs have in each and every one of our counties to interpose and to come between our tyrannical government and the citizens that elected them,” Smith said.
Richard Mack, a former sheriff of Graham County, Arizona, was the keynote speaker. Mack is known for is role in a successful lawsuit against the Clinton administration to fight gun control efforts associated with the Brady Bill.
During his speech, Mack offered his thoughts on no local sheriffs showing up for the rally.
“There’s one person more (important) than the sheriff’s being here,” Mack said. “It’s the sheriff’s boss and that is you. How are you gonna be your sheriff’s boss and you don’t even know what he’s supposed to be doing? So, most of the time some of them don’t know.”