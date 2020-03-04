NETTLETON - More than 50 volunteers with the Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity, Michigan State University and Lowe’s in Tupelo participated in a home build on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 109 Front Ave., Nettleton as part of International Women Build Week.
International Women Build Week is from March 1-8. More than 6,000 Habitat for Humanity International, Lowe’s and women volunteers in more than 235 communities in the United States, India and Canada participate. The goal is to highlight the global need for safe and affordable housing by helping build and repair nearly 540 homes while raising awareness of housing issues facing women and their families.
The Northeast MS Habitat for Humanity is a non profit Christian organization that has built affordable homes for more than 100 qualified low income families since beginning in 1984. Selected homeowners must show a willingness to partner by providing 300 sweat equity hours, which is earned by volunteering on construction for other partner families’ homes, and completing homeowner education classes.