TUPELO • As Hurricane Dorian dumps rain on the Bahamas and continues to be a threat to the eastern coast of the U.S., local amateur radio operators gathered in the Oren Dunn Museum Tuesday to monitor any messages related to it.
“We’re just monitoring for any traffic that (the Hurricane Watch Net) might have for this area, or if we can help on relaying information to Salvation Army, Red Cross or any other organizations,” said ham operator Allen Sudduth.
Dorian had stalled atop the Bahamas on Tuesday, downgrading to a Category 2 hurricane, but is expected to make landfall somewhere along the East Coast – possibly North Carolina – by Thursday or Friday.
About 20 members of the Tupelo Amateur Radio Club, Postriders Radio Network, Amateur Radio Relay League (ARRL), the National Weather Service’s SKYWARN Storm Spotter Program and the Area 51 radio group have been monitoring the Hurricane Watch Net. According to the Hurricane Watch Net website:
“The Hurricane Watch Net is a group of licensed Amateur Radio Operators, trained and organized to provide essential communications support to the National Hurricane Center during times of Hurricane emergencies.”
The main frequency for the local SKYWARN will be 147.24. Sudduth said he has been monitoring messages related to Hurricane Dorian since Thursday. He regularly monitors messages at 9 a.m. daily in the Titanic Radio Room of the Tupelo Veterans Memorial Museum, and said he planned to monitor messages at the Oren Dunn Museum all day Tuesday.
Sudduth said so far, he has relayed some messages at home, and many members have been doing their Hurricane Watch Net monitoring at home. Sudduth said they plan to have someone monitoring as long as they are needed.
This is not the first time local ham operators have helped monitor major storms. Sudduth said he set up an emergency station under a Shell gas station awning at Pass Christian after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
There is also a motorhome van in the parking lot of the Oren Dunn Museum that can be used to set up in cases of emergency, and Sudduth said all ham operators in this area are aware of the Titanic Radio Room, an exhibit that honors the role radio played in saving lives in the 1912 Titanic sinking.
“This is the very first time that ham radio, or radio communication was used to save that many lives. They saved 720 people and lost over 1,500,” Sudduth said.
Sudduth dresses like Titanic Capt. John Smith and said the work they are doing now with Hurricane Dorian is inspired by how radio can help save lives during disasters such as the Titanic.
For ARRL and Tupelo Amateur Club member John Byzet, ham radio is something he has done for more than 60 years. While it is typically a hobby for him, he said it helps with welfare. While he said there may not be any radio on the Bahamas for a while, they are prepared in case any messages come through.
“If they need certain, specific medicines, hospital, or anything else, we’ll pass it on up. Just whatever comes,” Byzet said.