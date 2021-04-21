TUPELO • As medical director for the NMMC-Tupelo Emergency Room Department, Dr. Val Serio witnessed the impact of COVID-19 firsthand.
As part of the COVID safety huddle, held daily or biweekly depending on patient surges and led by North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) chief medical officer Dr. Jeremy Blanchard, Serio reported the daily or biweekly COVID-suspected patients coming through the emergency room, resources, planning for future surges and working with their physicians, nurses and physicians assistants to ensure they understood CDC guidelines with the changing medication regimens.
He remembers receiving the vaccine the first day it became available at the North Mississippi Medical Center (NMMC).
"I waited in line and I was so excited because it's a part of history, the fact that we came up with a vaccine so quickly," Serio said.
For front line workers who've been battling COVID-19 since the beginning, the vaccines play a key role in preventing future surges and adverse outcomes.
COVID-19's impact on minorities
Like many health care professionals, Dr. Vernon Rayford, internal medicine/pediatrics physician at IMA-Tupelo, has seen his role as a health care leader change during the pandemic.
"This time last year, it was trying to understand this new threat that was COVID, as well the threats of limited resources and just this very infectious thing that we've learned over time," Rayford said.
Those first phases included identification, reducing risks and complications for patients, and taking care of them during surges. In his department, that meant caring for patients prior to or after hospitalizations and, later on, for any complications or prolonged symptoms.
Now that vaccinations are available, Rayford sees his role as ensuring vaccinations reach as many people as possible.
"We lived through the scary parts of this new pandemic, this new pandemic that's causing a lot of cases, this pandemic that's causing a lot of hospitalizations and, unfortunately, this pandemic that's killed a lot of people," Rayford said. "I don't know any community that's been untouched by COVID in terms of either prolonged COVID symptoms or COVID death."
Among those early challenges was seeing COVID-19's disproportionate impact on people of color. While COVID-19 has touched every community, "COVID has shown itself to be a very shrewd virus that will take advantage of any opportunity that it's given," Rayford said.
Rayford, who is Black, said COVID-19 capitalized on and was magnified by existing disparities.
"Early on, COVID took advantage of Black and Brown people being more available, Black and Brown people working and living in situations that provided COVID with a most effective way to spread," Rayford said.
Early disparities and response
Those early numbers spurred the creation of the "COVID-19 is Colorblind" series, where physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses and others encouraged Hispanics and African Americans to adopt mitigation strategies like mask wearing, social distancing, and the necessary precautions to avoid contracting and spreading COVID-19, according to the North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) website.
Serio, who is Hispanic, championed the Spanish version of North Mississippi Health Services' "COVID-19 is Color Blind" series, which he believed helped with communication.
"I felt like it was a good opportunity to also include the Hispanic community, "Serio said. "That made a big difference . . . and I think that made a big difference across the country."
Serio said his Hispanic patients often look for someone to which they can relate, and that some of the early disproportionate impact on that population may have resulted from misunderstanding the importance of masking early on.
He found that true with his own mother, who doesn't speak English and didn't understand the virus at first. To help explain it, he showed her a video of someone coughing with a mask and without a mask, where it illustrated how far COVID-19 can spread.
"I think the message got through and education got through," Serio said, adding that he sees a lot of members of the Hispanic community now wearing masks. "I mean my mom won't walk anywhere without a mask."
Rayford said the adoption of mitigation strategies in different communities helped stop or transform the numbers so that in September, the demographics shifted.
"You have a change in the demography of COVID, lots of death and disability that now is happening in the white community, still happening in the Black and Brown communities, still happening at a higher rate when you consider the population load," Rayford said.
Now, COVID-19, through its ability to generate variants, is creating a scenario to take advantage of delays in vaccinations.
"It gives us a bigger sense of urgency that if we do not deploy these very helpful tools, the vaccines, to a bigger part of the population, we're going to breed a worse COVID because we're going to have pockets of partial to no immunity in the middle of pockets of immunity, and you're going to select those strains that can live and thrive in that environment," Rayford said. "If we can take some of the selective pressure away through just mass vaccinations, we could really, really, really decrease COVID's ability to reek havoc. So far, we're still behind."
Addressing access issues
Though COVID-19 vaccination rates initially showed lower rates among Black populations, those numbers improved thanks to MSDH's implementation of strategies like community partnerships, use of walk-ins, adding additional sites and continuing to meet with community leaders.
As a health system, NMHS took a multi-prong approach to addressing COVID-19 as a team. NMHS chief medical officer Jeremy Blanchard noted both physicians and stakeholders were part of those conversations, and created external communication that was in alignment with their internal communication. Blanchard gave updates to the Japanese community, and spoke with multiple groups, such as Toyota, BancorpSouth, Renasant, Rotary Club, Kiwanis, and the Community Development Foundation, and personally gained insights from national and regional leadership groups.
"COVID affects everybody, not just the health care providers. It affects you emotionally, it affects you physically, it affects you clinically, spiritually, financially, and all of those have stories to go with it," Blanchard said. "By developing a system approach as a servant leader, our team was able to respond to this to the best of our abilities, and we continue to learn and grow from that."
Vaccine messaging
When it came to vaccine messaging, NMHS looked towards social determinants of health, which looks at how health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic, and physical environment, to identify counties that were most at risk and actively work in those areas to reach them.
Early factors included ordering two vaccines, including one that required less cold temperatures for rural community settings. Another was acknowledging how each of their employees had their own stories to tell, and using that to "create conversations and stories to help ease comfort and to support people in seeking the vaccination," Blanchard said.
NMHS also created opportunities with churches in counties most at risk according to the social determinants to bring in parishioners and others for vaccinations, and are focusing on reaching groups that cannot come in to be vaccinated, like the homebound.
"We're trying to overcome some of these access issues of people not having health literacy or not having access to a computer or not wanting to risk using their data plans on sitting online or completing those surveys," Blanchard said.
Addressing vaccination hesitancy
Despite gains in access, vaccine hesitancy and misinformation are another problem health care providers are working to address. One of the most important tasks, Blanchard said, has been asking how to answer people's questions through their messaging and listening to understand.
Some of those strategies include providing data and resources to find accurate information. NMHS has also reached out to both informal and formal community leaders to have dialogues about the vaccine, along with other community-based events.
"We're looking for people that need to have the dialogue that we haven't recognized or had the opportunity," Blanchard said. "It's so big, that you can't say you've covered one area versus another. That requires us to create accountability for conversations with individuals, and for forums that allow that."
Rayford noted there was a huge spectrum of concerns influencing hesitancy, including the speed at which the vaccine was developed and a general distrust of vaccination or the government.
When dealing with vaccine hesitancy, Rayford said health professionals "need to seek to understand what factors are involved in people's hesitancy and to work on those factors that are within our control."
"The vast majority of people that are hesitant are not necessarily outright (rejecting) the vaccine, so really putting our efforts towards that large group of people that are on the fence and identifying ways that we can help convince them to get off the fence and get the vaccinations," Rayford said.
Among his own patients, Rayford has noted some people are hesitant because they would rather receive the vaccine from their primary care provider than a state drive-thru site.
For those individuals, having an alternative would help. Obvious strategies would include local providers like NMMC and smaller clinics becoming vaccine sites, engaging different groups, and identifying community partners to make the vaccine effort. One recent NMMC effort was offering vaccinations at Healthworks!, where patients were able to walk in by appointment.
As a provider, Rayford also finds among his patients there is a group of people who would be interested in being vaccinated, but want to be convinced. For those groups, he said the best strategy would be to give them the vaccine as close to that point of conversation as possible.
NMHS recognizes that employees are often ambassadors for these individual conversations, Blanchard said. He encourages talking with those who are resistant, listening, sharing resources and data, sharing their individual vaccination stories, and addressing common myths.
"We recognize that the decision to get vaccinated is an individual position, that we need to remove obstacles to allow people who want to be vaccinated to be vaccinated, and then to listen to those who are fearful so we can help ease their fears if possible so they can choose to be vaccinated because without vaccination, we're going to have a lot more death," Blanchard said.
When it comes to convincing patients to be vaccinated, Serio has found his strongest tool now is simply communicating.
"I've encouraged the physicians and the nurses and all of us to talk about it, discuss it," he said. "That's really the only tool, is to continue to preach the truth behind what the vaccine is and what it can do and just the misconceptions about it."
Serio's seen vaccine misconceptions firsthand: just last week, he had a patient who believed he didn't need to be vaccinated because he already had COVID-19. However, once Serio explained the issue further, the patient got vaccinated the next day.
"He didn't know," Serio said. "So the onus is on us as a society, of the people who did get it, is to just talk to people."