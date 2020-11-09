People in Tupelo, Oxford and Lafayette County might notice something a little different about law enforcement officers this month – facial hair. Lots of facial hair.
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Oxford, Ole Miss and Tupelo police departments are taking part in their own No Shave November programs. Officers pay a fee for the right to not shave and grow beards and/or mustaches through the month. The money raised will then be donated to charity.
“It’s a big moral booster,” said Lafayette County Sheriff Joey East. “For people who can’t grow facial hair because of their job, having this chance is big … I’ve been doing this (law enforcement) for 30 years and never had a chance to grow and keep a beard.”
As a general rule, law enforcement officers who wear a Class A uniform are not allowed to have beards. Detectives and administrators have more leeway, but policies vary by department.
“Our normal policy on facial hair is that any uniformed personnel have to be cleanly shaven for shift, or they can have a well groomed mustache,” said Oxford PD spokesman Breck Jones. “Nonuniformed personnel are allowed to have neatly groomed facial hair.”
OPD started their program about five years ago, Tupelo and Lafayette County joined the fun last year. The programs all use the same premise: Officers donate what they would normally spend on shaving or facial grooming. That money is then donated to a local cause or charity.
To participate in Oxford, officers only have to pay $10 for the month. This year’s proceeds will help a local family pay hospital or medical bills.
“We have picked different charities over the years, including St. Jude one year,” Jones said. “We try to do something a little different each year with the donation.”
Lafayette County interim sheriff John Hill started the program last fall and created the Buddy East Christmas Gift Fund as the recipient. The fund honors East’s father, who died suddenly in 2018 after serving as sheriff for 46 years.
“Every officer or corrections officer pays $20 for the ability to grow a beard,” said East. “All the money will go to a needy family. If we raise enough, we might look at more than one family. We’ll work with the health department or look at folks who had a wreck and take a vote on who needs the help more.”
Of the 100 employees at the department, he expects 40 or more to participate. And he might try to sweeten the pot to raise a little more.
“We might try to get another $20 out of them to let them continue through December,” East said. “I’ve been doing this (law enforcement) for 30 years and never had a chance to grow a beard.”
There is no set fee for Ole Miss police officers to participate. They are asked to donate what they would normally spend on facial hair grooming to the cancer charity of their choice.
“We felt that this is a fun way to raise awareness, be involved, and to raise money for a great cause,” said Ole Miss Crime Prevention officer Lt. Shayla Love McGuire.
Tupelo PD started its No Shave November as a way to help with the medical bills and support of former animal control officer Ken Hawes, who was diagnosed with ALS shortly before he retired last year.
There is a $30 cost to participate, and most of the department’s 100-plus officers did their part.
“I would estimate that more than 70 participated or at least gave money last year,” said police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald. “We raised over $6,000 last year, but that included many individual and business donations.”
While it was a fundraiser for a former officer, Tupelo ended November 2019 with a lighthearted competition to see who had the best beard.
“We hope to have another best beard competition, but that is to be determined,” McDougald said.
The officers in Oxford and Lafayette County might get a chance to compete as well for bragging rights this year.
“We may have to start having a competition,” Jones said. “All of the officers love to argue over whose beard looks the best.”